Samantha Hoopes Shows Off Stunning ‘Mom Bod’ In Low-Rise Bikini On Instagram

Samantha Hoopes gave fans a glimpse at her “mom bod” in a brand new body-positivity Instagram post on Tuesday morning. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared an image of herself rocking a mismatched low-rise bikini that flaunted her best assets. In the caption, she told readers not to pay any mind to all the edited photos on the social media app.

The photo showed Samantha leaning against a tall tan-colored building. Sunlight poured over the structure as the model rested in shade from a balcony above her. She looked ready to take on the day in her swimwear.

Samantha wore a cheetah-print underwire top with thin strings on her shoulders. The top had a low-cut neckline that did little to contain her ample cleavage and sideboob. Additionally, the underwire appeared to ride up slightly, exposing a bit of the babe’s underboob.

Samantha’s tummy was on show between the top and a black bottom with sheer mesh stripes. The sides featured beaded strings that tied tightly on her hips and left her lean legs exposed.

Samantha accessorized her outfit with a silver chain necklace, a matching bracelet, and a pair of round sunglasses in black. She tied her blond locks up in a high ponytail.

The mother of one posed with her back against the building as she pulled one knee up slightly and curved her body in a way that emphasized her hourglass figure. She raised her arms above her head and played with her hair while staring at the camera.

Samantha’s post garnered more than 5,500 likes and just over 80 comments in under a day, proving to be a huge success with her fans. Many people expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“You look gorgeous as always,” one fan said with a heart-eye emoji.

“You are absolutely Beautiful!!! More beautiful because you are a wonderful woman, person and Mommy,” another user added.

“You take the breath right out of me. Simply gorgeous,” a third follower said.

“Love that you’re spreading the message via your platform(s) of how normal this is and how women should try not to stress during these moments,” a fourth fan said in reference to the model’s caption.

Samantha’s followers know that she can slay any look. In another share, she sported a light blue bikini as she flaunted her sandy backside on the beach, which her fans loved. That post received more than 9,000 likes.