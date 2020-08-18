Andy Cohen Says All The Real Housewives Could Babysit For Son Benjamin

Andy Cohen told Us Weekly that he would have no problem asking any of the Real Housewives to babysit his 18-month-old son Benjamin.

When asked which of the reality stars he would call should he need a sitter, the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host remained diplomatic.

“Frankly, I would call all of them because I think they’re all smart enough to know that if they messed up, it would not go well for them,” he told the news source while discussing his new Stella Artois partnership. “They’re all moms, and they’re all good moms.”

Andy also gave the publication a glimpse into family life with his son, who he welcomed via surrogate in February 2019.

He explained while the little one is not yet speaking, he does understand a lot.

“He understands when I say “put that away” or “let’s go.” That’s actually really helpful,” he said, adding that his son makes it “so easy” for him. “He sleeps well, he’s good-natured. He’s a nice little boy,” Andy enthused.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

The TV personality also revealed to the news source that hanging around with the toddler for months during quarantine has made him realize he is “far more patient” than he ever previously believed.

Andy added that Benjamin has not yet been able to properly meet Anderson Cooper’s son Wyatt, who was born via gestational carrier back in April, due to the coronavirus pandemic, although the two children have met virtually.

“Ben kind of saw him from out from the crib, but we’re just trying to be extra careful about it while he’s still a newborn,” Cohen told the publication. “I’ve gotten to play with him and tickle him a little bit.”

This comes after Andy took to Instagram at the weekend to share a cute snap from the beach with his toddler son, who turned 1-year-old in February, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

The proud dad wore navy swim shorts and a red bandanna around his neck as he held hands with the adorable youngster, who was clad in a swim diaper as well as nautical-style T-shirt, and a panama hat for maximum protection from the sun. The pair clearly enjoyed the father-son bonding time as they walked along the sand, and in the caption of the post Andy noted they had spent the day exploring.

Ben is Andy’s only child, and the TV star regularly shares cute snaps of the pair hanging out on Instagram.