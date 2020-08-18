Anllela Sagra Leaves Little To The Imagination In Red-Hot Bikini

Anllela Sagra gave her 11.8 million Instagram followers something to look at on Tuesday, August 18, with a hot new post that saw her in a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination.

The video featured the Colombian fitness model and Instagram sensation sitting on a white fuzzy seat as she flaunted her chiseled physique at the camera. At the beginning, Sagra sat sideways and then turned to face the onlooker, opening her legs as she did so. She wore her light brown her styled in loose waves, which she could be seen sweeping over to one side with her hand in the video. A Latin song played in the background, which is a common theme in her videos.

Sagra sizzled in a tiny red two-piece that exposed a separate set of tan lines, further highlighting her sun-kissed complexion. Her top had a halter design and widely spaced triangles that allowed her to show off her cleavage. The bottom edges were sturdy and pushed against her chest, adding extra volume. Thin straps were placed tightly over her shoulders.

Sagra teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms that included a double string on either side. She wore them low on her hips, showcasing her tight and lean stomach. The front had textured seams that created an X pattern.

She accessorized her ensemble with a large gold bracelet, a choker and simple earrings. Sagra also added a filter to the clip that made her sparkle when she moved.

Within the first hour, the clip has been viewed more than 225,000 times, garnering upwards of 71,800 likes and over 860 comments. Sagra’s fans wasted no time in sharing their reaction to the post, taking to the comments section to praise her good looks in a host of languages, including English, Spanish and Portuguese.

“Those tan lines,” one user said, including a thumbs up and heart-eyes emoji.

“My God! You sent perfection to the Earth,” replied another fan.

“So nice to see a smile.. too many ladies frowning all the time,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Your thigh gap is extra thiccc,” added a fourth fan.

Sagra flaunts her killer physique on her Instagram feed on a regular basis, as those who follow her will know. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a video of herself clad in a two-piece underwear set by Calvin Klein, a brand she often gives a shout-out to on the social media platform. For the post, she wore a light gray bra with a low-cut neckline and white panties, which were visible under lower gray briefs.