La La Anthony Sizzles In A Plunging Swimsuit With A Tiny Bag

The star's swim look was sideless to reveal plenty of skin.

La La Anthony proudly showed off her toned body in a revealing one-piece this week. The former Power actress and TV personality wowed in a tie-dye swimsuit in a new photo posted to her Instagram account on Monday, August 17, which flashed plenty of skin.

La La posed up against a white wall and turned her body slightly to the left to flaunt her jaw dropping curves and glowing skin. She gave the camera a sultry look and placed her left hand up against the plain backdrop to show off her seriously long, manicured nails.

In her right hand, she held on tight to a tiny lavender-colored bag. It perfectly matched her swimsuit, which featured white and purple splashes all the way down her torso.

The swim look was a halterneck design and plunged low at the chest to reveal her décolletage and cleavage. It also showed off her tattoo on her right shoulder. The unique swim look didn’t have sides and instead featured a thin string and a thicker tie-dye belt that was tied into a knot around her waist.

La La wore her long, dark hair wavy in a center part. It cascaded down her back.

In the caption, she appeared to borrow a line from the Drake and Chris Brown song “No Guidance” alongside a crazy face emoji with its tongue out.

Her swim look and serious curves caught the attention of her fans and some famous faces.

Beyoncé’s mom Tina Lawson told her in the comments section that she was “Fine as Wine” with a red heart and three fire emoji.

Khloe Kardashian wrote “Ok I just fainted,” with three purple hearts.

Kim Kardashian’s younger sister was so impressed she followed up with a second comment that read, “We are not worthy.”

Reese Witherspoon was one of the celebrities who showed their support by liking the photo.

La La’s upload has attracted more than 301,000 likes and 3,200 comments in 12 hours.

The former MTV Total Request Live host and La La’s Full Court Life reality star shared another sizzling swimwear shot earlier this month. That time, she encouraged her 10.6 million followers to do more to support Black-owned businesses as she posed in a revealing all-black number.

“All BLACK everything. Supporting an amazing black designer @hamptonhouseswim who sent me this beautiful bathing suit. Gave me a reason to get sexy real quick!,” she captioned the snap.

“Let’s continue to support black designers coming up in this game,” she added.