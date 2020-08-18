‘One Piece’ Chapter 988 Spoilers: Sanji Fights King, Guardians & Musketeers Face Jack

One Piece Chapter 988 is expected to be filled with thrill and excitement. Though it is yet to be officially released, some spoilers have already started surfacing on the web. Citing unconfirmed spoilers posted at Reddit, Otakukart revealed that the upcoming chapter of One Piece is set to feature the continuation of the battle between the Nine Red Scabbards and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido, as well as the faceoff between Straw Hat Pirates cook Vinsmoke Sanji and King the Wildfire, and the clash between the combined forces of the Musketeers and Guardians and Jack the Drought.

“The first scene in the chapter focused on Kaido’s fight against the Scabbards on the top of the Onigashima dome. The developments have shown Jack reaching the top of the dome where the fight is taking place. We also saw the three Musketeers, Sisilian, Giovanni, and Concelot, together with the Guardians, Blackback, and Roddy who transformed into their Sulong form to face against Jack. Another interesting event showed Sanjin going up against King and on the other side Brook appeared on a scene with Big Mom.”

To be able to transform into a dragon, Emperor Kaido purposely lured the Nine Red Scabbards – Kinemon, Raizo, Denjiro, Kawamatsu the Kappa, Izo, Kiku, Inuarashi, Nekomamushi, and Ashura Doji – to the rooftop of his castle in Onigashima. However, he was not aware that his strategy was also advantageous to his opponents, specifically Inuarashi, Nekomamushi, and the Mink Tribe. With the Fire Festival set to be a full moon, all the Minks are capable of using their Sulong form.

Seeing that their boss is outnumbered, Beast Pirates All-Stars King and Jack will go to the rooftop to help him. However, before they could interfere in the battle between Emperor Kaido and the Nine Red Scabbards, Sanji, the three Musketeers (Shishilian, Concelot, and Giovanni), and the two Guardians (Roddy and Blackback) will appear to stop them. Sanji’s appearance is quite surprising since he’s nowhere to be found when the war started.

King wouldn’t be an easy opponent for Sanji. Sanji would likely be needing to maximize the full power of his Haki and Raid Suit No. 3 Stealth Black in order to have a realistic chance of beating one of the right-hand men of the strongest creature in the world. Meanwhile, though they are not as powerful as Nekomamushi and Inuarashi, the combined forces of the Musketeers and the Guardians are expected to give Jack a tough fight. Compared to their previous faceoff at Zou, they will now be able to use their real power against the pirate that almost destroyed their country and put their race on the brink of extinction.