Paris Hilton Breaks Down Over Traumatic Childhood Secret In Emotional ‘This Is Paris’ Trailer

In her upcoming documentary, the socialite-turned-celebrity DJ opened reveals a troubling secret that she kept to herself for decades.

Paris Hilton opened up about a traumatic childhood secret in her new documentary, This Is Paris.

The socialite and celebrity DJ, 39, became emotional as she talked to her sister, Nicky, and mom Kathy Hilton, about something she had never told them — or anyone — before in a scene from the trailer for the film, which drops September 14 on YouTube.

In the two-minute clip, The Simple Life star said that she was so used to playing a character that it was “hard” for her to be normal. She added that she created a brand with a persona and character that she has been “stuck” with for years, and that sometimes she doesn’t even know who she really is.

Things took an even darker turn when Paris’ sister began talking about “trauma” and how the mind may forget it, but the body never does.

“It’s trapped in you and it can come out whenever,” Nicky said as dramatic music played in the background.

Paris then dropped the bombshell: “Something happened in my childhood that I’ve never talked about with anyone.”

Nicky said that she just heard someone screaming “bloody murder,” before the camera cut to their mom, Kathy, who appeared to break down in tears over the mystery topic as she put her face into her hands.

An emotional Paris added that every time she tried to tell her family about what was going on she would get punished by an unidentified “them.” The star also said that she still has “nightmares” about her childhood trauma and that the only thing that saved her was thinking about who she wanted to become when she got out of “there.”

Footage of Paris standing by her bunk at a boarding school was also shown in the clip montage, which can be seen below.

In the comments section to the YouTube video for the This Is Paris trailer, the star’s fans reacted to the emotional moment and speculated about the dark secret that she was referring to.

One commenter wrote that seeing the real and raw Paris will “knock everyone off of their platform.”

“You have always had such a childlike innocence,” the fan wrote. “I knew the act wasn’t really who you were.”

Another commenter speculated that Paris may have been talking about her experiences during her alleged brief attendance at the now-defunct CEDU boarding school in Running Springs, California. Others wondered if she was talking about Provo Canyon School in Utah, which is another facility for troubled teens.

Other fans noted that no matter what she was referring to, Paris will be unable to go back to playing a character once her secrets are revealed to the world.