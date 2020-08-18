Britney Spears Dances To Mariah Carey Song In Video That Gets Fans Talking About The Illuminati

Reality show star Cami Li was one of the commenters who referenced the Illuminati in her response to Britney's latest dance video.

Britney Spears put on another dance show in her living room, and her choreography included a move that got some of her fans talking about a favorite bogeymen of conspiracy theorists. In a video uploaded to her Instagram account on Monday, August 17, Britney danced her heart out to a Mariah Carey song while rocking an outfit that looked familiar to some viewers.

Britney, 38, looked like she was giving her viewers her all as she performed an emotional and sensual routine to the romantic ballad “My All.” The “Toxic” songstress whipped her blond hair around, rolled her hips, ran her hands over her body, leapt up in the air, and twirled in circles. Her performance also included a number of dramatic hand and arm movements, but one movement in particular caught the attention of some of her followers.

In the comments section of her post, a few people seemed fixated on something Britney did about 13 seconds into the clip. After she bent forward at the waist and threw her head back, she slowly raised her right hand up to her face. Her fingers were curled to form a circle, and she held them so that her eye was in the center of it.

One viewer suggested that the circle was a symbol of a shadowy secret society that conspiracy theorists often associate with celebrities.

“Not the first video with illuminati symbolism,” the person wrote, adding an eye and an “OK” hand sign emoji.

“What in the Illuminati,” added Cami Li, a model who has appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and Say Yes to the Dress.

Another commenter claimed that Britney’s dance move referenced “the one eye.” According to a Forbes article’s succinct explanation of what Illumati conspiracy theorists believe, they “allege that the world is run by an ancient cabal of cultists, who communicate through secret signals, sometimes concealed within music videos.” Beyonce is one of their most popular targets.

Britney’s upload was also met with complaints that she seems to do many of the same dance moves in all of her videos. Others observed that she was rocking the exact same ensemble in footage that she uploaded to her Instagram account last month. The outfit included a green sports bra underneath a white cropped peasant top. Britney finished the look with a pair of pink shorts with white polka dots.

Many of Britney’s followers begged her to let them know that she’s okay. Some fans are convinced that her conservatorship is making her unhappy, and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, recently tried to alleviate their concerns by sharing a video showing them that Britney was safe with him.