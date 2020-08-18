Natalie Roush Flaunts Killer Curves & Round Booty In Black Lace Lingerie

Natalie Roush showed off her incredible curves in a new Instagram post on Monday. The babe rocked a black lacy lingerie set that left almost nothing to the imagination and displayed her best assets as she posed inside on a rainy day.

Natalie’s look included a triangle-shaped top made of completely see-through lace with scalloped edges. The bralette was lined with a thin cut-outs and thin black straps higher on her chest. The model’s ample cleavage spilled out of the cut-outs, and even more skin was on show via the sheer nature of the lingerie.

The top cut off just below Natalie’s bust, so her flat, toned tummy was on show. She paired the top with a matching U-shaped thong with double straps. The front of the lingerie bottom remained low on her waist, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. In one of the images, she wore a garter that hugged the smallest part of her waist closely.

Natalie finished off the outfit with a pair of silver hoop earrings. She styled her hair down in messy waves, though she gathered her locks up into a high ponytail for one of the shots.

The first photo showed Natalie sitting on a white ottoman beside a matching fluffy pillow in her Miami, Florida home, according to the post’s geotag. Behind her, three wooden-framed glass windows could be seen covered in water streaks. The rain seemed to have disappeared, as the sun shone brightly on the yard.

Natalie posed with her legs spread and her toes pointed in a way that elongated her pins. She leaned forward and arched her back while playing with her hair.

In the second shot, Natalie stepped outside and leaned on the door frame with her back to the camera. She lifted one knee to add more shape to her round booty. She looked off-camera with a sultry gaze.

The post received more than 54,000 likes and just over 500 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with Natalie’s fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“Girlllll you are a beauty,” one fan said with pink hearts.

“God took real time on you. You’re way too pretty Nat,” another user added.

“A goddess on Earth,” a third follower wrote.

Natalie always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another share, she showed off her “sun buns” in an orange two-piece by the ocean, which her followers loved.