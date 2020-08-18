Yaslen Clemente Looks Smoking Hot In A White Bikini With Gold Fringe Embellishments

Blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest update, in which she rocked a scandalously skimpy white bikini with unique gold fringe embellishments. The two-piece she wore was from the brand Omg Swimwear, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

In the first snap, Yaslen stood in front of a plain concrete wall that provided a neutral backdrop to allow her curves to take center stage. The string bikini top she wore showed off a serious amount of skin, and only the thin straps stretching across her back and secured with a bow were visible.

The bottoms were a thong-style, with a triangular patch of fabric that nestled on her lower back, and thin straps stretching over her hips. Her pert posterior was on full display, and the back also featured a thin gold fringe detail. Golden strands were spread out across her sun-kissed skin, drawing even more attention to her curvaceous figure. The photo was cropped just above her knees, so her entire body wasn’t in the frame, but there was still plenty of her toned thighs for her fans to admire.

Yaslen’s blond locks were styled in voluminous curls, and they tumbled down her back, reaching her shoulder blades. She had both arms raised above her head, and the pose accentuated her hourglass figure even more.

In the second image, Yaslen spun around to show off the front of the ensemble. The top featured triangular cups that showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. They had a simple yet sexy silhouette, and fringe cascaded down her chest as it started from the neckline of the bikini. Her toned stomach was on full display, and she cocked her hip slightly as she turned her face up towards the sunshine.

Yaslen’s followers absolutely loved her update, and the post received over 13,400 likes within just one hour. It also racked up 181 comments from her eager audience in the same time span.

“You’re a dream baby,” one fan commented.

“Beautiful,” another added simply, followed by a long string of heart eyes emoji.

“Girl you are gold,” a third fan wrote, referencing Yaslen’s caption.

“I love this on you,” another remarked.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Yaslen tantalized her followers with a steamy video in which she shook her curves to a Cardi B song. Yaslen rocked a crop top and turquoise booty shorts paired with leg warmers as she rolled around and twerked on the floor.