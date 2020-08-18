Demi Rose Flaunts World-Famous Derriere In Cheeky Crocheted Bikini

British model Demi Rose Mawby took to Instagram Tuesday to show off her amazing figure and flaunt her world-famous derriere in a skimpy crocheted bikini that was as playful as it was sexy. The 25-year-old brunette beauty was in Ibiza, Spain, for the photos, which featured her posing on a rocky beach while soaking up some sun.

Demi’s bathing suit was primarily light blue with dark blue straps. The cups on the top were cute animal faces complete with small ears, eyes, a mouth and a nose with whiskers. The bottoms also featured the face on the front while having a cheeky backside.

The popular influencer wore her long, dark tresses parted in the center and pulled back in a low ponytail. Her only accessory was a large sparkly ring, which she wore on her middle finger on her left hand.

The update was a collection of three pictures that captured Demi striking different poses. The ocean and sky were brilliant shades of blue, providing the perfect backdrop.

In the first photo, the camera showed Demi from the front at a slight side angle. She tugged at the center of her top, teasing a look at her voluptuous chest. The model flashed plenty of cleavage and sideboob as she gazed at the lens with a sultry expression on her face. In addition, her taut abs and curvy hips were on display. The snap must have captured her in motion, as it caught her ponytail in midair.

Demi put her bodacious booty on display in the second and third snapshots. The images were similar in that they captured her from behind. In one picture, she looked over her shoulder at the camera while she held her hands at her sides. She held her hands over her head in the remaining photo, flaunting her thin waist and curvy hips.

As usual, the post was an instant hit, racking up more than 163,000 likes and over 1,600 comments within an hour of being shared to her account.

Hundreds of fans flocked to the comments to gush over the snaps.

“Hey you gorgeous little creature!!!! You always look amazing in everything you wear!!!!” quipped one follower.

“What an absolutely gorgeous figure you have,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“You are beyond perfection,” wrote a third follower.

“The curves of a goddess, absolutely beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

Demi is known for showing off plenty of skin on social media — and her fans seem to love it when she does. Not too long ago, she gave fans a look at her bare booty while posing with her dog.