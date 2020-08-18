Ariana Biermann, 18, Pulls A Dangerous Pose In A Tiny Blue Bikini

The 'Don't Be Tardy' teen took a big risk with her latest Instagram update.

Ariana Biermann gave her 627,000 Instagram fans a scare this week when she got into a pretty dangerous position in a skimpy bikini. The 18-year-old Don’t Be Tardy and former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star risked a fall as she sat on a seriously tall wooden fence outdoors.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter posted two photos to her account on Monday, August 17. They showed her as she struck a risky pose on a thin dark wooden post that appeared to be several feet off the floor.

Brielle sat down and balanced on the thin banister with her legs slightly bent in front of her. She held on to the fence with her left hand and flashed a big smile while she pushed her long, wavy, brunette hair away from her face with her right.

As for her bikini, the teenager rocked a light blue number from Salty K, her mom’s swimwear line. It featured two triangular pieces of material with thin straps over both shoulders. The skimpy bottoms perfectly matched in the same color and sat below her navel.

Ariana wore white lace up sneakers and accessorized with two bracelets on her right wrist and a large scrunchie on her left. She also sported a gold necklace.

The upload was made up of two photos. The second was very similar to the first, though the reality star looked off into the distance and pursed her lips slightly as she showed off her glowing tan. Her right arm dangled down.

Behind her were some steps and foliage, while it appeared to be hard concrete underneath where she balanced.

But while there’s no doubting Brielle Biermann’s sister looked stunning in her two-piece, many fans in the comments section were more focused on her risky location.

“This makes me nervous,” one fan commented.

“Get down before you fall!” a second person wrote.

“I’m waiting for Kim to comment and say this picture is making her blood pressure go through the roof!!! So nervous,” another wrote, referring to her mom.

Ariana’s latest bikini upload has received more than 23,000 likes in the first 19 hours since she first shared it.

The latest Instagram update followed a stunning set of two swimwear shots from the reality star last month. She rocked another two-piece from Salty K to introduce the world to her new boyfriend, Aaron Scott.

The couple cuddled up together at a lake and gazed into one another’s eyes. In the caption, Ariana told her man how much she adores him.