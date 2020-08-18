Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young Says Fiancé Tarek El Moussa’s Kids Have Made Her ‘Less Selfish’

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young has revealed that fiancé Tarek El Moussa’s children have taught her “patience and to be less selfish,” the Daily Mail reported.

The cast member of the Netflix smash hit show — who got engaged to TV personality Tarek on July 25 — opened up to the publication about how the relationship had changed her life, and admitted that while Tarek and the children come first, being a future stepmom is “the hardest job I have ever had.”

“It’s been a challenge to balance everything, but I am learning — it takes time, and that’s okay,” she told the publication. “I never sit down anymore, even when I eat I stand because I am always getting up to grab things for Tarek and the kiddos.”

On the topic of her relationship, Heather revealed the happy couple are currently planning an intimate wedding, and added they are “committed to a life together.”

One of Heather’s storylines on Selling Sunset Season 3 was the possibility of then-boyfriend Tarek proposing to her. After binge watching the season — which dropped on August 7 — the reality star told her husband-to-be she was thankful he popped the question before the season landed because “I talk about it a lot,” the publication reported.

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

The former Playboy model gave fans a tantalizing glimpse into the couple’s plans for their upcoming nuptials in the interview. She explained that the pair hope for an intimate event with their closest family and friends — which could potentially rule out filming the big day.

Heather maintained that she did not want to be “overwhelmed” during her wedding, which she said should be about the couple themselves and celebrating with loved ones.

“As far as filming [the wedding], we are discussing it and our minds may change, but as of now, we are leaning towards no,” she told the news source.

However, Heather added that she did want to invite her Selling Sunset cast mates to share the special day with her and Tarek, although she noted that given the show’s constant drama, she will “probably not be speaking to a few cast members” by then.

The reality star’s interview comes just one day after she showed of her sparkling engagement ring in an Instagram snap with co-stars Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, and Amanza Smith.

As The Inquisitr reported, the four friends wore colorful bikinis as they posed on a boat in the snap, with Heather placing her hand on Amanza’s lower back to give fans a glimpse at her new piece of jewelry. You can see the Instagram post here.