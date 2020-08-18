NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Get Devin Booker For Andrew Wiggins & Multiple Draft Picks, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Although it might be a long shot, a recent report recommended that the Golden State Warriors could acquire Devin Booker from the Phoenix Suns for a package including Andrew Wiggins and several draft picks — assuming they end up with the No. 1 selection in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The trade idea was proposed on Tuesday by Bleacher Report‘s Greg Swartz, who offered a disclaimer stressing that the hypothetical deal would only work if Booker still wants out of the Suns despite their impressive close to the 2019-20 season. Although Phoenix ended up missing the playoffs for a fifth straight year, the team won all eight games in the Orlando bubble to finish with a 34-39 record — per Swartz, this would likely be enough to allay any concerns Booker might have with the organization.

“The Warriors will also almost certainly throw this trade package at the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo—or any other star who has a slim chance of becoming available—but Booker would certainly be a welcome consolation prize,” he continued.

Discussing how the Suns could benefit from the proposed transaction, which would also give them a 2020 second-rounder, a 2021 first-rounder, and a 2021 second-rounder, Swartz wrote that having this year’s top pick would allow them to use it on a top guard prospect like Anthony Edwards of the Georgia Bulldogs or LaMelo Ball of the Illawarra Hawks. He also brought up the likelihood that the 2021 first-round pick might be a top-five selection and noted that Wiggins could continue thriving as a scorer if the transaction becomes a reality.

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

As further explained, Booker might not be the perfect fit on a team with an All-Star backcourt of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, both of whom were mostly sidelined this season with injuries. However, Swartz predicted that the 23-year-old shooting guard would “absolutely be worth it” if Golden State somehow acquires him in the 2020 offseason.

“Even if the Suns end up killing any trade offers for their leading star, the Warriors should still shoot their shot.”

Per his Basketball-Reference page, Booker finished the 2019-20 campaign with averages of 26.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.5 assists and shooting clips of 48.9 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from beyond the arc. The five-year veteran also made his first All-Star appearance earlier this year.

The aforementioned theoretical deal was just the most recent one to suggest moving Wiggins along with Golden State’s first-round choice in the 2020 draft for a tried-and-tested star. Last week, NBC Sports‘ Tom Haberstroh wrote that the organization could offer such a package to the Toronto Raptors for their starting power forward, Pascal Siakam.