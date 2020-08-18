Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In A Revealing Top & Matching Figure-Hugging Skirt

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore stunned her 845,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a tantalizing double update in which she rocked a matching set that flaunted her curves. The pictures were taken in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Tarsha appeared to be out at a bar or restaurant. The background in the snaps was dark, but a few details were still visible.

Tarsha rocked an ensemble from the brand Misspap, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. She showcased her ample assets in a revealing top that covered about the same amount of skin as an average bikini top. A scooped neckline revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and pale green fabric draped over her breasts before wrapping around her body. Thin straps stretched around her neck for support, and plenty of her toned stomach was on display as well. The pale hue of the garment looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin.

Tarsha paired the top with a figure-hugging skirt that had a high-waisted fit. The fabric clung to her slim hips and thighs, showing off her shapely figure.

Tarsha finished off the look with a few simple accessories, including some earrings and a white clutch purse. Her long locks tumbled down her chest in tight curls, and she had her eyes closed as she flashed the peace sign at the camera.

For the second snap, Tarsha gave her followers a full-body look at her ensemble. Though the skirt clung to every inch of her lower body as though it were painted on, the hem came all the way to her ankles, and the maxi kept her skin covered up. She finished the look with some strappy white sandals, and gazed directly at the camera as she played with her hair.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post received over 8,400 likes within two hours, as well as 67 comments from her audience.

“Stunning as always,” one fan commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Mermaid vibes,” another added.

“You look AMAZING,” a third fan exclaimed, captivated by Tarsha’s beauty.

“Girl you are just insanely gorgeous,” another wrote.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha posted a smoking-hot beach snap in which she flaunted her curves. She rocked a pale blue bikini from the brand White Fox, and had her ample assets on full display as she stood on a pristine, empty beach. Her long locks appeared damp and were slicked back away from her face as she gazed off into the distance, the sun illuminating her flawless features.