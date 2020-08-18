Emma Slater Jokes It Will Be ‘Bliss’ To Quarantine Separately From Husband Sasha Farber For ‘DWTS’ Season 29

Dancing with the Stars pro Emma Slater joked it would be “bliss” to be able to quarantine separately from husband and fellow show pro Sasha Farber for the newest season of the reality competition series. The couple, married for two years, appeared on Good Morning America as part of the announcement regarding DWTS‘ returning dancers for Season 29.

Emma was seen via video chat with her mirrorball trophy placed on a table next to her. She scored the production’s biggest prize in Season 24 alongside athlete Rashad Jennings.

Good Morning America reported that due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dancing with the Stars has implemented a new rule where all pros must live apart, even if they are married. This precaution is designed to safeguard those competing and prevent the elimination of two pros and two celebrities if one was to come down with symptoms.

“It’s going to be bliss — I mean it’s going to be terrible,” Emma quipped in the interview clip seen on Good Morning America.

“It’s going to be so different because we can’t actually interact and even prep with each other, which is something completely different, but we’re doing everything we can to keep safe. There’s going to be a lot of FaceTiming,” she said of the couple’s relationship throughout the next few months as the show prepares for and executes its newest episodes for ABC.

Emma also revealed that she will move out of the abode the couple shares, as Sasha is the one who takes care of all the plants. If she remained at home, she joked, she would kill them.

Sasha appeared in the interview in a towel and shower cap, in a nod to being in the bath when GMA’s cameras came calling regarding the exciting announcements. Emma held the twosome’s beloved dog, Ruby, as she spoke to GMA‘s hosts.

Joining Emma and Sasha in the ballroom will be returning fan-favorite Sharna Burgess, current mirrorball winner Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy and wife Jenna Johnson, Pasha Pashkov and wife Daniella Karagach, Peta Murgatroyd, Brandon Armstrong, Cheryl Burke, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, and newcomer Britt Stewart. Britt, a troupe member since 2016, is Dancing with the Stars‘ first Black female pro dancer.

DWTS has undergone several pivotal changes since November of last year when The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and Alan were crowned its overall winners. These included the abrupt firing of its original and beloved host, Tom Bergeron, in July along with his longtime co-host Erin Andrews. DWTS then announced just one day later that Tyra Banks would be the production’s new and first solo host. She would also take on the role of executive producer.

The series will return to its normal Monday timeslot beginning September 14 at 8 p.m. EST.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli will return to the ballroom as panelists.