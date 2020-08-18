Khloe Kardashian Sizzles In Burberry Bikini While Matching With Daughter True Thompson: ‘Vacation Vibes’

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram yesterday to share another snapshot from a tropical vacation that has her fans buzzing. The August 17 update consisted of two new images that showed off her bombshell body.

The first photo in the set captured the mother of one posed outside on a home. Kardashian stood on a brick-lined step with her daughter, True Thompson, posed directly in front of her. The structure behind the mother/daughter duo was a light stone color, and black pendant lights appeared on either side of the opening. Two windows with white panes were next to the lights, and a planter filled with flowers stood directly in front. The top of the home boasted a matching railing while a sliver of blue sky was visible overhead.

Kardashian flaunted her fit physique in a skimpy Burberry swimsuit. The top of the garment had small, triangular cups that were spaced far apart and allowed the reality star to show off her ample bust. Kardashian bent both of her arms and touched the rim of her sunglasses with one while her muscular arms were well on display. On her lower-half, she rocked a sarong that boasted the same Burberry pattern and she wore the garment high on her waist but still managed to tease a glimpse of her trim abs. The piece’s daringly short length also left Kardashian’s legs in view.

Kardashian slicked back her hair in braids and added a pair of hoop earrings to her vacation attire. She covered up with black sunglasses and rocked a set of brown slides. Kardashian also wore a pink bag slung over her left shoulder while her daughter looked as cute as could be in a matching suit.

Thompson rocked a one-piece swimsuit that boasted the same trendy pattern as her mother’s. She wore her hair pulled back in pigtail buns and sported a pair of diamond earrings and a few bracelets on each of her wrists. The fashionista in training completed her look with sandals.

The second photo in the series captured the pair posed on the same step with their poses slightly altered. Fans have not been shy about showering the update with love, and it’s accrued over 1.8 million likes and 4,000-plus comments.

“Yessss!! Loving the mommy & me matching!” one social media user gushed alongside a series of red hearts.

“Can you please hurry and post!!! I’ve been waiting for these…..” another fan added.

“Queen and princess,” a third Instagrammer chimed in with the addition of a few smiley face emoji.