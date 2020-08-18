Vicky Aisha Lets It All Hang Out In A Plunging Leopard-Print Bodysuit

Australian bombshell Vicky Aisha kicked off the week with a tantalizing Instagram post, sharing a curve-flaunting photo that displayed her tremendous cleavage and bountiful hips. The 28-year-old model shimmied into a plunging leopard-print bodysuit, opting to go braless and let everything hang out to the delight of her eager fans. The ultra-revealing neckline extended far past her chest, flashing a good portion of her midriff in addition to exposing her buxom curves. A lace-up panel decorated the front of the bodysuit, calling even more attention to her voluptuous assets.

The skintight outfit emphasized Vicky’s hourglass figure, accentuating her waist, and boasted a bold high cut that bared her curvaceous hips and thighs. The one-piece was complete with long fitted sleeves that accentuated her slender arms. A pair of garter straps dangled down her legs, mirroring the lace-up detail that held the daring neckline in place. A long bow draped over her cleavage, (literally) tying the racy look together.

Vicky coupled the steamy outfit with a playful hairstyle. She wore low pigtails that tumbled over her shoulders, framing her décolletage. She added a bit of bling with a collection of small hoop earrings, and wore a shiny clip in her hair.

The curvy beauty posed with her black Rottweiler, Rocky. She appeared to be seated in the pic and had one arm wrapped around her pet pooch, snuggling him close to her. The photo cut off at the upper thigh, allowing her hip tattoo to be seen. Likewise, the tat on her midriff was also on display, almost fully visible through the massive gash in her outfit.

The two were snapped against a pale-lilac curtain that emphasized both the animal’s shiny coat and Vicky’s glowing tan. In her caption, the model wished followers a great week on behalf of herself and her fur-baby, reeling in a lot of response from her fans.

“Awww so dang cuteeeee,” wrote Avital Cohen, adding a dog and heart-eyes emoji.

“Ol’ Rocky!!! Handsome boy and his beautiful mama!” chimed in another Instagram user, leaving two blowing-kiss emoji.

“You & Rocky Make such a dynamic duo babe!! He is the Sexy Canine & you’re the Sexy Feline!! Such a wild & sexy duo,” gushed a third follower.

“Pic of the day! [open-mouth emoji] @vicky_aisha beautiful,” commented a fourth fan.

The provocative upload amassed more than 23,700 likes and 350-plus messages overnight.

Updates featuring Vicky’s sultry physique in scanty, formfitting duds have been a regular occurrence on her Instagram feed lately. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the sizzling blonde stunned her followers with a saucy look over the weekend, posing in an unzipped latex bodysuit and bunny mask.