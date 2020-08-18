‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Gives Steffy Solid Advice

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, August 19 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and her brother will catch up about the events in each other’s lives. Steffy will open up to Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and disclose how much pain she’s really. According to The TV Watercooler, he will give her some solid advice.

Different Priorities

Since Thomas returned to Los Angeles, it appears as if he has really changed. He previously told his sister that after the disastrous wedding where Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) outed him as a manipulative father, his priorities had changed. He now makes time for Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and has fun with his son.

The designer has also gone out of his way since Steffy had her accident. He regularly checks in on her and makes sure that she’s still coping, as seen in the below image. He knows that she is juggling work, her injuries, and Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray), so she might not have enough time for self-care. He, therefore, regularly admonishes his sibling to look after herself.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will admit that she’s still in a lot of pain and that her prescription painkillers are finished. Thomas believes that the injuries are only part of Steffy’s problem.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Thomas tends to his sister Steffy after realizing that she's in serious pain. pic.twitter.com/MUimHQHu63 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 10, 2020

Solid Advice

Steffy is in agony. She broke some of her ribs and needs medication so that she can cope with life’s daily stressors. The last time that she spoke to Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), she told him that her pain levels were better. Now he refuses to give her a refill on the prescription painkillers and wants to move her to a high-level dose of ibuprofen instead.

The Forrester co-CEO will explain her dilemma to her brother. Thomas will point out that her pride is preventing her from receiving quality medical care. She needs to swallow her pride and tell the physician that she needs the drugs.

Thomas may also figure out that Steffy has a bit of a crush on the doctor. He will encourage his sister to move on with someone that could make her happy. If that man is Finn, she should move forward with her life.

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers tease that Steffy will take her brother’s advice and call the physician on his personal phone. She will finally tell him the truth and let him know that she’s not coping after the accident and needs the drugs. Finn will be surprised since he believed that she was healing. He will need to make some hard decisions about prescribing Steffy more painkillers.