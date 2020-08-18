Carrie Underwood’s ‘In Trouble’ With Husband Mike Fisher In New Video

The country superstar's husband wasn't best pleased with her orders.

Carrie Underwood may want to cut back on her online shopping — because it looks like her husband Mike Fisher isn’t too happy. In a hilarious clip shared to Instagram on Monday, August 17, Carrie gave fans a look at her less than thrilled husband while they collected her multiple Amazon orders.

The clip can be seen via her Instagram stories here for a few more hours and appeared to be filmed by Carrie as she sat in their car. It showed her husband of a decade looking pretty perturbed while he loaded multiple boxes into the back of their vehicle as she joked she was probably in a little “trouble” with her man.

Carrie began the video by letting out an “egghhh” while she filmed her surroundings, which included a huge cardboard box between the driver’s seat and the passenger seat. Mike stood outside the car with the doors open and threw another delivery over a child booster seat in the back. The two are parents to 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob.

“I’m not kidding you, it’s full,” the retired Nashville Predators captain told his wife with a pretty stern look on his face as he collected the parcels from their drop off box and piled another box into the car.

The athlete held his sunglasses in his teeth and rocked a dark baseball cap on his head. He kept things casual in a navy t-shirt and blue jeans.

Carrie then let out a little laugh as she put on her best baby voice and asked, “Am I in trouble?”

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Mike didn’t answer and kept on piling up his wife’s Amazon orders. He then shut the backdoor as Carrie giggled behind the camera.

In the caption, the “Drinking Alone” singer joked that she wanted to head down to collect the parcels before her man had chance to find them.

“When the Amazon boxes arrive & the hubby finds them before I do…” she wrote alongside a grimacing face emoji.

Carrie’s latest peek inside her married life came shortly after she asked her 8.3 million Twitter followers to help her out with a big debate she and Mike had about donuts.

“Having an important debate tonight w/the hubby. We need your help,” she tweeted.

“Question: are donuts breakfast or dessert? I say breakfast and only breakfast. Mike says they’re… only allowed as dessert. What do you think?” she asked, including a poll for fans to vote on when they thought the treats should be eaten. More than 95,500 people responded.