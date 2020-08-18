Saffron Barker Announces New Clothing Collection In Low-Cut Top & Black Miniskirt

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to share a couple of new snapshots of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant recently released a summer collection with fashion brand In The Style and has announced via the social media platform that she is already dropping a whole new range.

The 20-year-old stunned in a low-cut top that featured a number of patterns all over. The garment had mid-length sleeves and displayed her decolletage. She tucked the top into her high-waisted black miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh and showed off her legs. Barker accessorized with a gold necklace featuring a heart pendant, a bracelet, watch, rings, and small hoop earrings. She styled her long wavy blond hair down with a middle part and kept her nails short with a coat of pink polish.

The YouTuber — who boasts more than more than 2.4 million subscribers — treated followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Barker was snapped sitting on the edge of a wooden chair in front of a bar. She rested one hand on the left arm and raised the other to her hair. Barker looked directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes and was glowing in the bright weather.

In the next slide, she closed her eyes and tilted her face to the right. Barker showcased a hint of her side profile and stretched her right arm on the back of the chair next to her.

For her caption, she revealed that her summer collection is now out of stock but explained a new clothing range will be dropping on Monday, August 24. Barker expressed that In The Style will be bringing back the best-selling items in new prints and colors that will be perfect for the Autumn season.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 41,000 likes and over 380 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“U LOOK INCREDIBLE,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“You look beautiful. I love your collection,” another person shared.

“Like how r u so gorgeous!!” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyed emoji.

“MY FAVOURITE PICTURE OF U EVER,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she sizzled in a pink tie-dye bandeau bikini top that was knotted in the front paired with high-waisted denim shorts with frayed hems. Barker completed the look with white sliders and wore her long wavy hair down.