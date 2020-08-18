Lindsey Vonn Rides A Horse In Bikini Top And Daisy Dukes In Stunning Photos

Lindsey revealed that she was able to check off a bucket list item during her vacation.

Lindsey Vonn is now the proud owner of a set of incredible vacation photos that look like scenes from a movie. On Monday, the 35-year-old retired Olympic skier took to Instagram to share the images with her followers. They showed her rocking a beach-ready outfit while trading her skis for a fast steed.

Lindsey has been enjoying a relaxing getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with a group that includes her sister Karin Kildow, her friend Rebecca Reardon, and her fiance, NHL player P.K. Subban. She and the two other female members of her vacation crew decided to up the excitement level of their trip by racing each other on horses, and they looked great while doing it.

Lindsey’s latest Instagram slideshow kicked off with a solo shot of the athlete in profile. She was riding a galloping horse across an expanse of sand. There was a plain covered with scrubby vegetation in the distance, and a small range of mountains beyond it.

Lindsey was clad in a pair of Daisy Dukes and a multicolored bikini top. The garment had triangle cups and a long tie in the center of the bust. She also wore a black helmet for protection, and she appeared to have on a pair of slide sandals.

Lindsey looked unconcerned about the speed of her steed as she flashed a big smile at the camera and lifted one arm up in the air. She held onto the reins with her other hand.

Lindsey’s second photo captured her from the front, and it revealed just how far ahead she was of Karin and Rebecca. The snapshot included a view of the ocean, which was just a short distance away. The water was dark and the sky was hazy. The pictures were taken as the sun was setting, giving them a soft glow.

Lindsey, her fellow riders, and their horses were stationary in the next photo. The image revealed that Karin was also wearing a pair of cutoff denim shorts, which she teamed with a black bikini top and a white open-front shirt. Rebecca rocked an all-white ensemble that included a similar shirt, baggy shorts, and a bathing suit top.

In the subsequent snap, the women were shown riding their horses more slowly as they trekked down to the beach. The trio was also photographed in silhouette as they paused on the rise of a hill. In the final shot, they all raised their arms up in the air in front of a picturesque ocean backdrop.

According to her post’s geotag, Lindsey had the Cactus Tours company to thank for the quick-hoofed horse that helped her become a winner yet again. One of the Olympic gold medalist’s Instagram followers asked her where P.K. was during the seaside race, and the hockey player responded himself by saying that he decided to go golfing instead.