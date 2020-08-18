‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Sizzles & Shakes Her Booty In Video Clip

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Haley Kalil sizzled as she shimmied and shook her booty to a popular social media tune in a new Instagram clip. The redheaded stunner brought joy to her 335,000 followers via the video, which has been liked over 7,000 times and counting. It showed a playful side of the 28-year-old, who danced with joy to a TikTok favorite.

In the fun upload, Haley was seen as she typed at a computer keyboard. The song titled “Mi Pan Zoo Zoo Zoo” began and the model slyly smiled as she moved her body back and forth to the tune. She stood up out of her seat. As Haley rose, she appeared to really get into the music and danced with elation as she rocked back and forth and shook her hips. Haley flung her hair about and began to perform in a sultry manner to the music.

She joked in the caption that all she was trying to do was work but the catchy song stayed stuck in her head, hence her cute reaction in the clip.

Haley wore a yellow, long-sleeved t-shirt, which was tied in a knot right under her ribcage. She paired that with black, high-waisted athletic pants that featured two white stripes down the side.

The Sports Illustrated stunner wore her auburn tresses blown out straight, and her hair bounced as she danced. She accessorized with a delicate gold choker and simple gold hoop earrings.

She was seated in what appeared to be a living area. Beyond her chair, the decor featured a paneled ceiling and walls that were painted a light color. A brown sofa was seen in the distance, as well as a fireplace. Above that, a large television was mounted. Light fixtures made of what appeared to be wrought iron were displayed on either side of the TV.

Fans had a lot of reactions to the clip, reacting with joy to Haley’s positive energy.

“This is great, I love your content. You always seem to be so happy,” remarked one person.

“This is ME! That tune is lowkey fire lol,” said a second follower.

“You are so gorgeous and full of life Haley. You brighten my Instagram feed every day,” stated a third Instagram user.

“Better than the song running through my head: the Paw Patrol theme,” said a fourth fan, citing the catchy theme of the popular animated children’s television series.