Andy Cohen Comments On Rumors Of An Alleged Affair Between ‘RHOBH’ Stars Denise Richards And Brandi Glanville

Andy Cohen has not taken a side.

Andy Cohen is not taking sides when it comes to the allegations of an affair between Denise Richards and her Real Houswives of Beverly Hills co-star, Brandi Glanville.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine, the Watch What Happens Live host spoke about the drama that is to come between the ladies in regard to their supposed hookups, one of which Brandi claimed happened behind the back of Denise’s husband, Aaron Phypers, in April 2019.

“I’m team everybody,” Andy told the magazine while discussing his new partnership with Stella Artois. “I think it’ll be interesting to see, you know, for people to hear what Denise has to say and what the other women have to say about what’s going on.”

During an episode of the show last month, Brandi was seen attending an event at Kyle Richards’ home, where she informed Kyle and Teddi Mellencamp that she had allegedly engaged in an affair with Denise while vacationing in Northern California after being tricked into thinking that she and Aaron had an open marriage. Brandi also claimed at the time that Denise had said a number of negative things about the rest of the cast, including Teddi and Erika Jayne.

In addition to the many questions Denise received in regard to the rumored hookup and the things Brandi claimed she said about the other ladies during the 10th season, the actress was also faced with questions from the women at the reunion, which was filmed from each cast member’s home in July with Andy in the host position.

Looking ahead to the impending drama between the women and their co-stars, Andy suggested that the audience is going to have some “strong opinions” after hearing what each of the ladies had to say.

“I think people will have strong opinions,” Andy said.

Denise Richards attends the opening night of 2019 BravoCon. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Andy also spoke about the ongoing drama between Denise and Brandi during an interview on The View last month. At the time, he told the hosts that when it comes to the allegations of hookups, there are “three sides to the scandal story.”

Andy also said, as revealed by a report shared by Heavy, that fans will be learning more about the claims when Brandi makes an appearance at the virtual reunion special for Season 10.

While Brandi did not participate in the group reunion, she taped a separate one-on-one special with Andy that will air during the three-part special next month.