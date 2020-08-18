Kendall Jenner Enjoys Sunset Horseback Ride In Dreamy Turks & Caicos Throwback

Kendall Jenner gave fans an idyllic insight into the Kardashian-Jenner’s recent Turks and Caicos vacation when she posted a throwback Instagram snap of her masterfully riding a white horse along a beach against a fiery sunset backdrop.

The supermodel wore a strapless black bikini top for her horseback ride, which she paired with high-waisted, wide-legged matching pants. As the horse trotted through the surf, Kendall looked to the camera as she confidently held onto the reigns, with her loose brown hair flowing behind her in the breeze.

Kendall’s sunset horseback ride was not the only memory the TV star shared in the post.

In a sultry snap, the model wore a revealing ensemble that displayed her underboob. Kendall looked incredible as she posed against a white wardrobe in a black miniskirt paired with a tiny bikini top that tied in the middle of her chest. She completed the sexy ensemble with a large statement hat, which gave the look an edgy vibe, and her face was obscured by her tangerine phone cover.

In another racy photo from the gallery, Kendall showed off her pert posterior as she leaned over the side of a luxury boat. The 24-year-old wore a striped blue string bikini and left her tousled hair loose in the risqué shot, which was set against the glittering aquamarine ocean.

The final shot Kendall shared depicted the model reclining in an oversized luxe hammock, her head turned to look at the glowing orange sunset behind her. Continuing her swimwear theme, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had chosen a black string two-piece for her evening, which showed off her tan to perfection.

Perhaps referencing the second slide of the gallery, which depicted a cocktail on the sand, Kendall captioned the post “rum punch with my name on it.”

Kendall’s vacation pictures clearly delighted her fans — as well as her friends and family.

Her makeup mogul sister Kylie Jenner commented “ur so cute” on the photos.

One admirer took to the comments to tell Kendall “I would quarantine with you for the rest of my life.”

“Ayo, the content clean on this one boss,” enthused another.

Kendall was not the only member of her famous family to share photos from Turks and Caicos, where the Kardashian-Jenners congregated to celebrate Kylie’s 23rd birthday.

As The Inquisitr reported, the model’s half-brother Rob Kardashian took to Instagram to declare the vacation the “Most Beautiful trip of my Life with the Fam.” As the publication noted, Rob — who has shunned the limelight over the past few years — shared a snap that showed him shirtless in a swimming pool with Tristan Thompson, showing off the results of his fitness regime. You can see his Instagram post here.