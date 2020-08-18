Britney Spears Pulls At Her Shorts To Reveal Intimate Tattoo In New Photos

Britney gave fans a peek at her ink and her abs.

Britney Spears showed some serious skin in a sizzling new Instagram update. In an upload shared to her account on Monday, August 17, the pop superstar posed outdoors in a plunging cropped shirt and tugged on her shorts to give fans a peek at an intimate tattoo low on her hip.

The upload was made up of two snaps, which appeared to be the same but with a different filter.

The “Till The World Ends” singer placed both hands on her khaki bottoms, which were already low-rise and sat well below her navel. She slid both thumbs inside and pulled them down slightly to show off her flat tummy and toned abs, as well as her inking.

While it was still a little hidden, according to Steal Her Style, the tattoo is a kanji symbol inside a starburst. She also has a matching one in the same place on her other hip.

Britney paired the bottoms with an equally skimpy top. She revealed plenty of her tanned décolletage in the sweetheart neck number which featured a blue and white print with large ruffles over her shoulders.

She accessorized with two chunky necklaces, one in white and one in black and gave the camera a very coy smile as she stared into the lens. The star appeared to have her blond hair in a half up and half down style and stood in front of a short stone wall and plenty of green foliage.

The mom of two rocked heavy black eyeliner and captioned the post with three red rose emoji.

The post brought in some mixed responses from fans. One person noted that the singer regularly wears the same low-rise bottoms in her photos.

“Those shorts need to goooo,” they said.

Another called Britney’s two photos “gorgeous” with a praise hand and a fire emoji.

“Queen crop top low rise,” a third comment read.

Britney’s upload has received more than 232,000 likes in 13 hours and over 4,600 comments.

Britney pulled a similar pose in another revealing Instagram post shared with her 26 million followers last week. That time, she rocked a light blue, long sleeved off the shoulder crop top with a pair of tiny white shorts as she filmed herself posing and staring into the camera in front of a plain backdrop.

Britney swayed from side to side as she flashed a smile and clapped back at comedy writer Josh Ostrovsky, also known as The Fat Jewish, in the caption.