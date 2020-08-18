Lea Michele Shows Off Baby Bump During Solo Seaside Walk

Lea Michele showed off her baby bump during a solo seaside walk in a new Instagram share. The former Glee and Scream Queens star tread alone on the water’s edge in a new photo that was liked 277,120 times and counting thus far among her 6.4 million followers.

The actress and former Broadway star, who shot to fame as a teenager as part of the cast of Spring Awakening, was seen from a distance in her newest photo. She walked at the ocean’s edge in this latest image. A line of waves was caught as it crashed upon the shoreline.

Lea was visible via a right-side profile. Her head appeared to be down. The actress’s brown hair was worn loose and had a slight wave to it. It appeared to cover the side of her face, and its length just reached the top of her shoulders. The actress wore what looked to be a red top underneath a long, white dress. The color was visible at the armhole of her right side. She wore a bracelet on her right wrist. Her arms and legs appeared to be tanned.

This latest image was only the fifth the once-active social media celebrity had shared since early June when she took to Instagram with a lengthy post to apologize for her past behavior on the Glee set. She was accused by former castmate Samantha Ware of abusive behavior back in 2015. Lea shared at that point in time that she would take that moment to reflect upon her past actions and look forward to the future to be a real role model for her child. She said she would be “better in the future from this experience.”

It would be two months until fans of the singer and television star would see a new pic of Lea’s baby bump, which can be seen here. In the pic, which was taken from a distance, Lea wore workout pants and a sports bra for what seemed to be a hike. She would later share images of her hand as it picked an orange, a snap of her black-and-brown cat and an intimate close-up body shot of her left hand cradling her expanding belly.

Lea will welcome her first child with her husband of one year, president of AYR clothing company Zandy Reich, this fall. She announced her pregnancy in April of this year. The couple married in March of 2019 after dating for two years.