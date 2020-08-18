Millie Bobby Brown Pays Mariah Carey A Surprise Visit & They Mark The Occasion With A Goals Photo

Mariah Carey took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself. The powerhouse vocalist was recently paid a “surprise visit” from Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown and fans can’t get enough of the duo.

Carey stunned in a long-sleeved black garment that featured a zip going up the middle. The “We Belong Together” chart-topper left the top part unzipped and displayed her decolletage. She styled her long curly blond hair up but left the front to frame out her face.

Brown wore a stripey pajama top that looked to be made out of silk. She put on her glasses and accessorized with small dangling earrings and a thin necklace. The 16-year-old sported her brunette locks off her face and into a messy bun.

The cozy snapshot saw the pair of them inside what looked to be Carey’s home. The music icon tilted her head to the left and rested her hand underneath her chin. Carey flashed a huge smile and showed off her pearly whites. Brown posed to the left of Carey and also looked at the camera lens with a smile on her face.

This isn’t the first time the two of them have been in the same company as each other. According to the Metro, Carey’s 9-year-old twin children, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, have an “obsession” with Brown and met the star last November with their mom.

For her caption, Carey referred to Brown as Enola Holmes, the character the teen sensation plays in the upcoming movie of the same name.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 171,000 likes and over 2,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 9.4 million followers.

“YOU LOOK YOUNGER THAN MILLIE!” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Mariah, you are SO beautiful, like…HOW? IT AIN’T FAIR!!!” another person shared.

“This is the most unexpected friendship ever but I love it so much,” remarked a third fan.

“Omg, how amazing is it to just stop by Mariah’s house… why is Millie living my life?!?!?? They need to do a TikTok together!!!” a fourth admirer commented.

In May, Carey celebrated her twin children’s birthday with a virtual Zoom party due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she dressed up for the occasion and matched her children in white T-shirts that had “Roc and Roe’s virtual birthday” written on them. Her kids wore matching caps while Carey styled her long curly blond hair down with a middle part.