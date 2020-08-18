Briana Jungwirth Shows Off Killer Abs In Crocheted Crop Top And Low-Slung Jeans

The former flame of One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson lit up the night sky in her latest Instagram photo.

Briana Jungwirth showed off her killer abs in a crocheted crop top and low-slung jeans for a new social media share. The fashion stylist and former flame of One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson posed for an Instagram photo to the delight of her 611,000 followers. The photo, which has been liked 45,345 times thus far, shows the young woman’s spectacular shape illuminated by the night sky.

Briana, 28, who has a 4-year-old son named Freddie with the former boy band singer, looked ready for a casual night out as she rocked an outfit that showed off all her best features.

In the pic, the stunner stood in front of a wall of green foliage. A small tree stood to her right in the background of the image tagged as being shot in Malibu, California.

Briana’s long, platinum blond hair was worn parted in the middle and featured a slight wave. It fell loosely down over her eyes and cascaded upon her shoulders. A golden tan highlighted her stunning shape. Her left hand was raised above her head and rested upon the left side of her temple.

The stylist wore a crocheted, deep V-neck crop top in a cream color. The material featured a tightly woven crocheted stitch and ended in an eyelet pattern that framed her breasts. The garment was fastened around her neck in a halter style. It featured a cutaway neckline that exposed the sides of her breasts and ended just beneath her rib cage.

Briana’s abs were prominent in the image. They were displayed via a pair of white low-slung jeans. She wore a thick belt that was in the same hue as her top. As a fashion accessory, the belt stood out on her waist as it was encrusted with a rhinestone edge and added extra sparkle. Her right hand was hooked via her thumb into a belt loop on her right side.

Her fans appreciated the image and added remarks in the comments section.

“Britney vibes…loved it!” commented one fan, who drew a comparison between Briana’s overall look and that of singer Britney Spears.

“Oh my gosh you are such a goddess, look at you! I love this outfit and your overall vibe,” wrote a second follower.

“I see the universe colliding in her eyes and her smile is the most adorable thing I have ever seen!!” gushed a third Instagram user.

“Let me know, how does it feel to be this beautiful?” commented a fourth fan.