Kylie Jenner Responds After Being Accused Of Calling Herself A ‘Brown Skinned Girl’

Kylie faced some major backlash after a screenshot went viral.

Kylie Jenner hit back after she came under fire from fans who accused her of describing herself as “brown skinned” on Instagram. The star denied the claims on Monday, August 17, after a screenshot went viral on social media that claimed she used the phrase in the caption of three photos of herself in a skintight backless bodysuit.

One of the sites that shared the screenshot was The Shade Room. The gossip site posted two side by side screenshots on Instagram, one that showed the photos of Kylie with the caption “brown skinned girl” and another thought to be taken shortly after that claimed the text had been changed to read “brown eyed girl,” which seemed to be a reference to the Van Morrison song.

The site noted that it could not “confirm the origin of the alleged caption” but also included screenshots of several comments on the original upload from outraged fans who accused her of editing the caption after facing backlash.

“Y’all see how fast she changed her caption,” one person quipped with a crying laughing emoji.

But despite many claiming she edited her words, Kylie hit back in the comments section of The Shade Room‘s post and vehemently denied that she ever posted the alleged original caption.

“This is photoshopped. never said this. have a good day,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star responded. The comment has received more than 50,000 likes.

After the outlet published her response in another upload, the comments section of the new post received some mixed responses. Some defended Kim Kardashian’s little sister, while others claimed they saw the alleged original caption with their own eyes.

“Girl bye… how if people saw it with their own eyes,” one person said.

“I believe her,” another commented with a shrugging emoji.

“It literally never said [that] idk why people are saying that,” a third person wrote.

The upload was made up of three photos of the 23-year-old mom of one posing for the camera on the stairs of a luxury mansion in a slinky tie-dye jumpsuit, which was backless and had cut-outs all the way up the side of her leg. Kylie pulled a number of different seductive poses for the camera.

As reported by Buzzfeed, Kylie and her famous family have been accused of cultural appropriation multiple times in the past. Back in January, the makeup mogul came under fire after she sported blond braids in an unseen photo from a past professional shoot.