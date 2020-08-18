‘Summer House’ Star Luke Gulbranson Says He Has ‘No Idea’ What’s Going On With Season 5 Amid Filming Rumors

The Bravo star says he hasn't heard a word amid reports that the cast is filming in the Hamptons.

Summer House star Luke Gulbranson says he’s in the dark about the status of the fifth season of the Bravo reality show, even amid reports that filming has already started.

In a new interview, Luke, who hails from Minnesota, said that while he has been back to New York this summer, it’s wasn’t to film Summer House.

“I have no idea [about the status of the show],” he told Hamptons.com. “It’s funny because I’ve heard a lot of stuff and people keep messaging me on my social media like, ‘What’s going on?’ I’m like, ‘I’m coaching hockey right now. I don’t know what’s going on.'”

Luke also confirmed that he has talked to some of his co-stars, but no one has told him anything about production for the series, which usually films throughout the summer in a posh Hamptons party house.

“Nobody’s reached out to me about it. I’ve talked to my friends and nobody’s mentioned anything. So, if they decide they want to, given the circumstances with COVID, I don’t know what would happen. I’d be happy to go back. But, if not, no worries. …I’m not sure what’s going on with it. So, we’ll see.”

Eugene Gologursky / Bravo

While Luke explained that he has been back to the Big Apple for “some hockey stuff,” he added that he doesn’t like being in the city right now. He has also been to the Hamptons a few times this year, but not to film scenes with his Summer House co-stars.

The model and designer also said that while he “enjoyed” his time on the Bravo reality show and walked away with great memories and new friendships, he is considering heading back to Minnesota to spend a year at his lake home to weather the health pandemic in a less stressful environment.

Luke’s new comments came weeks after People reported that filming has started for Summer House Season 5.

Late last month, an insider said the New York-based reality stars and several new cast members moved into their party house to begin filming, and that the castmates would be quarantined in the house together instead of traveling back and forth from the city every weekend as they did in past seasons.

Last summer, veteran cast members Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Hannah Berner, and Paige DeSorbo all returned to Summer House alongside newcomers Luke and Jules Daoud.

As for Luke’s cluelessness about the status of Summer House, Kyle and Amanda previously told Entertainment Tonight that the cast “never” knows what’s happening with production until the last minute.

The fifth season of Summer House brought in the series’ highest ratings ever when it aired during the initial coronavirus pandemic lockdown earlier this year.