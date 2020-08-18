Lily Allen Stuns In Colorful Polka Dot Dress With Matching Sandals During Croatia Vacation

British singer Lily Allen took to Instagram to update fans with more new photos of herself on her Croatia vacation. The three-time Ivor Novello-Award winner is currently overseas with her boyfriend, Stranger Things actor David Harbour, and her two daughters, Ethel Cooper, 8, and Marnie Rose Cooper, 7.

The “Hard Out Here” hitmaker stunned in a white dress that featured thin straps and different colored polka dots all over. The garment displayed her decolletage and fell way below her knees. Allen completed the outfit with matching sandals that showed off her pedicured toes that were decorated with red polish. The entertainer accessorized herself with numerous necklaces, bracelets, and small earrings. Allen applied a coat of black polish to her nails and styled her dark hair up.

The 35-year-old treated fans to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped from head-to-toe in front of what looked to be a rocky slope. Allen looked over to her left with a smile on her face and appeared to be having a great time on her holiday.

In the next slide, she posed fairly side-on and looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression. Allen rested both arms beside her and boasted her natural beauty.

In the third frame, the chart-topping star looked down and showed off the shape of the dress by pulling it out beside her. In the fourth and final pic, Allen gave fans a close-up snap of her footwear.

For her caption, she expressed that she was pleased about her “shoe matching game.”

In the tags, Allen credited Zimmerman for her dress and Safari Positano for her shoes. She geotagged her upload with Lastovo, letting fans know where she snapshots were taken.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 35,000 likes and over 310 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.2 million followers.

“YES LILY BACK AT IT WITH THE POLKADOTTTTSSSSS u inspired my entire 5th grade persona due to your FABULOUS MATCHING WAYS and the fact u wore sneakers with dress UGH I LOVE YOU FASHION I C O N,” one user wrote.

“Literally the cutest human on earth idc,” another person shared.

“This dress looks amazing on you!!” remarked a third fan.

“Love this outfit! You look amazing,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the love heart emoji.

Allen’s vacation photographs are enough to make anyone jealous. Over the weekend, the My Thoughts Exactly author was captured looking elegant in a white dress on a boat in front of a dreamy, clear, blue sky surrounded by the sea.