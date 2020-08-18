Ashley Tisdale Shares ‘Personal Post’ About Her Breast Implants Along With Stunning Bikini Photo

Ashley explained why she's gone under the knife twice.

Ashley Tisdale made a big change to her body to make herself feel better about it, but she ended up being plagued by health problems that made her feel horrible. On Monday, the High School Musical star took to Instagram to explain why she got breast implants and why she later decided to have them removed.

Ashley, 35, revealed that she underwent breast enhancement surgery years ago because she thought it would boost her confidence and make her feel less insecure about appearance. She confessed that having a bigger bra size did improve the way she felt about herself, but only temporarily.

Ashley eventually began experiencing an array of health problems that caused her physical discomfort, including new sensitivities to certain foods. She came to the conclusion that her implants might be the root cause of her issues, so she had them removed late last year.

Ashley used her candid post about her experiences to promote her recently-launched wellness website, Frenshe. She revealed that it’s a space for her to share what she’s learned about “living a non-toxic life.” The site includes health, beauty, and lifestyle sections, as well as Ashley’s own personal journal. She wrote that some of the topics she plans to explore are “sustainable fashion, nutrition, cosmetic surgery, mental wellness, and fitness.”

Ashley’s Instagram post included a photo of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star relaxing on a beach. She looked radiant in the same rose-print bikini that she had on in a funny video costarring her llama-shaped pool float named Sheila. Her bathing suit bottoms were low-rise briefs, while her top was a bralette that boasted a cute knotted detail in the center of the bust and flirty string bows on the shoulders.

Ashley was photographed lying on her back in the sand with her left foot partially buried in it. She propped herself up on her elbows and basked in the sun’s glow. Her eyes were closed, and she looked blissful and calm. In the background, waves crashed on the shore and the turquoise ocean sparkled as far as the eye could see. The scenic view also included a blue sky and a line of fluffy clouds.

In her caption, Ashley revealed that the gorgeous beach pic was taken two months after her breast implants were removed, and she shared that the decision made her “happy.”

The actress’ followers responded to her post by praising her for sharing her story and letting her know how much they admire her.

“Beautiful inside and out. Thank you for sharing your journey,” read one message.

“Proud of you! You are beautiful!!” commented another fan.

“Thank you for being so open. You are truly an inspiration,” a third admirer chimed in.

“I’m in with this new amazing project!” wrote a fourth person. “Thanks for inspiring us to be better.”