Nicole Thorne Poses Topless On Instagram With Nothing But A Towel To Cover Her Bare Chest

Instagram model Nicole Thorne brought some serious heat to her feed on Tuesday, sharing a scorching topless photo that saw her wearing nothing but skimpy white panties. The Aussie bombshell appeared to be in a bathroom, posing with a large towel draped over her bare chest, midriff, and thighs.

Nicole played the seduction game, teasing her incredible figure rather than openly flashing her curves. The picture offered followers a profile view of her voluptuous assets, highlighting the contour of her perfect hourglass frame. Although the stunner made sure to censor her chest, much of her perky bosom was still visible. The pale-aqua cloth only partly covered her breasts and midsection, exposing her round hip and curvy thigh. Likewise, her slender arms were also on display, as were her supple neck and chiseled collar bone.

The sizzling brunette was standing in a small alcove, one decorated with beige and chocolate-brown tiles. A large ornamental vase rested in the corner, peering from behind her pert rear end. The earth-toned décor complemented her deep bronze and mahogany tresses, making the pastel towel emerge as the only splash of color in the shot. A warm, diffuse light flooded the room, adding to the intimate vibe of the shoot.

Nicole cut a seductive figure as she played with her hair, coquettishly lifting some of her messy locks with one hand. Her other hand firmly grasped the edge of the cloth, resting across her bust in a diagonal and keeping the prop in place. The model was glancing into the distance with an intense gaze. Sunlight from a nearby window illuminated half of her face, drawing the eye to her plump lips.

The picture was taken by professional photographer Perrywinkle Photography, who has worked with Nicole in the past and whom the model credited with a tag in her caption. The 30-year-old called attention to her scanty attire with a short yet illustrative hashtag, adding a Brisbane, Queensland, Australia geotag to disclose her location.

Nicole seemed to have edited the pic for Instagram, as her nipple appeared to be cropped out. The steamy upload sent quite a few pulses racing among her eager audience, reeling in plenty of gushing comments from her followers.

“I think there’s a little too much towel in this picture,” quipped one person, leaving a heart-eyes and three fire emoji.

“Pure perfection,” declared a second Instagrammer, ending with a trio of fire emoji followed by three hearts.

“Breathtaking wow,” read a third message, trailed by two heart-eyes emoji.

“Gorgeous as always,” assured a fourth fan.

As of this writing, the photo has been live for two hours and has already amassed more than 5,200 likes and 65 comments. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Nicole recently posed topless for another sultry bathroom snap, garnering over 29,100 likes from her ardent admirers.