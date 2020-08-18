Isabella Buscemi Flaunts Curvy Booty In Thong Bikini In Mexico

Isabella Buscemi took to her Instagram page on Monday, August 17, to share a racy update that highlighted her bombshell curves. The new post showed the Cuban-Italian model flaunting her pert booty in a skimpy thong bikini.

In the update, Isabella rocked a printed two-piece swimsuit from a brand called EnvyMe Swimwear. She sported a tiny top that featured fully-lined cups that barely contained her ample breasts. From what was visible, the garment was cut so small that it failed to cover her bust entirely. Thin straps were tied over her neck for support, with another pair of strings tied around her back.

The matching thong bikini bottoms that she wore boasted high leg cuts. The thong allowed her to display a generous amount of skin. The waistband hugged her slim waistline, and the back of the garment perfectly showcased her pert derriere. The light-colored swimwear made her sun-kissed skin evident.

The influencer rocked the skimpy bathing suit at a cenote. She was standing on wooden stairs that led to the sinkhole. The view in front of her showed the clear, turquoise blue water and rocks. According to the caption, she was in Tulum, a beautiful beach town located in Mexico.

For her pose, she posed with her toned backside to the camera, making her round posterior the main focus of the shot. She stood with her legs apart and raised her chin slightly with closed eyes and parted lips. Her right hand was raised to her head while she placed her other hand on her thigh.

Isabella decided to wear her highlighted blond locks in a center part and styled its long strands into straight and loose waves, which suited her nicely. She sported several accessories with her beach day look, such as stud earrings, a watch, and a ring.

In the caption, Isabella expressed her feelings about the place, adding an emoji at the end of the post. She tagged her hairstylist, Adrian Torres, as well as EnvyMe Swimwear in the picture.

In less than a day, the newest upload managed to accrue more than 47,300 likes and 900-plus comments. Many of her online fans took to the comments section to write various messages. Many of them mentioned how incredible she looked, while countless admirers raved about her cheeky display. Some online supporters had difficulty expressing their feelings about the snap, using various emoji instead.

“Beautiful, hot, and awesome. You are also a great friend. You and Henry are perfect together,” a follower commented.

“You take my breath away,” wrote another fan.

“You look so amazing and so beautiful! Omg!” a third social media user added.