Liz Katz Flaunts Busty Chest In Sexy Harley Quinn Cosplay & Shakes Her Booty In Steamy Dance

Cosplay model Liz Katz took to popular social media platform Instagram on Monday, August 17, to post a new video that featured her dressed up as Harley Quinn, originally depicted as a supervillain and romantic interest for the Joker from Batman. In the video, Liz danced to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.”

The costume consisted of a red bodysuit and face mask. The suit featured a low-cut neckline that dipped to the model’s abdomen and left her busty cleavage on display. It also included cut-outs along the abdomen, giving viewers an eyeful of Liz’s narrow waist and flat tummy. The outfit left plenty of skin exposed along her upper half, showing off a large Anime tattoo on her right arm. A set of leg straps around Liz’s thighs flattered her curvy figure and added an extra touch of sexiness to the outfit.

The cosplay model wore Harley Quinn’s signature Peruvian mask hat, which was painted half in black and the other half in red. At the end of two tassels were a pair of white pom-poms. The hat also included a black mask over the eyes. To complete the look, Liz appeared to have painted her lips in black.

The video originally appeared on Tik Tok and was filmed in an indoor living space. Liz stood close to the camera, her body captured from mid-thigh up. She shimmied her body as the song played in the background while mouthing along to the lyrics. Liz kept her eyes wide open to imitate the comicbook character. As the clip continued, Liz shook her backside, shoulders, and torso. Before the clip cut off, she held up her hand in a claw and made a scratching gesture toward the camera.

In the caption of the post, Liz penned a reference to Harley Quinn. She wrote that it was best that “Puddin'” remember this, presumably talking about the dance. The name Puddin’ refers to the character’s nickname for her boyfriend, the Joker.

The post earned more than 30,000 likes and close to 350 comments within the first few hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Many of Liz’s followers loved the new cosplay and the sexy dance, leaving her gushing compliments in their comments and referring to her as “hot,” “sexy,” and “gorgeous.”

“AMAZING as always sweetheart,” one Instagram user commented.

“Sounds like the type of music Harley would listen to!” another follower wrote.

“I love it when you look crazy. You’re the hottest Harley ever!” one more fan chimed in.