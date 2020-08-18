Wizards Should Trade Bradley Beal To Nets For LeVert, Allen & Multiple 1st-Round Picks If They Want To Rebuild

After failing to secure a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, rumors have once again started to swirl around All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and his future with the Washington Wizards. No matter how many times they insist that they have no plan of trading their best player, most people are still expecting Beal to be one of the highly coveted superstars on the trade market this fall. Recently, writers of SB Nation’s Bullets Forever have a discussion on whether the Wizards should undergo a full-scale rebuild or not in the 2020 offseason.

If they finally consider taking a different route, Osman Baig of SB Nation’s Bullets Forever suggested that the Wizards are better off sending Beal to a team who are in dire need of additional star power like the Brooklyn Nets where they could potentially receive a trade package that includes Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, and multiple future first-round picks.

“The other kind of funny thing about trading Beal and going full rebuild is I don’t think it would amount to that big of a step back. Beal is valuable and as many covering the league has said, every team would express interest. If they could get a Caris Levert, Jarrett Allen, and picks from Brooklyn or Brandon Ingram and players or picks from New Orleans, how big of a step back are they actually taking?”

Ben Becker of SB Nation’s Bullets Forever echoed the same sentiment as Baig, saying that acquiring LeVert, Allen, and future first-rounders for the All-Star shooting guard would enable the Wizards to jumpstart a rebuild and even become a better team next year.

“It depends on what they can get for Beal, so they should listen to offers. I completely agree with Osman — If Brooklyn offers Levert, Allen, and multiple firsts, the Wizards can probably ‘rebuild’ while also getting no worse — and perhaps get better.”

Rob Carr / Getty Images

The Wizards may be originally planning to run it back again in the 2020-21 NBA season, but if they finally realize that their explosive backcourt duo to bring them anywhere near to winning an NBA championship title, they should strongly consider trading Beal to Nets. Instead of being stuck in mediocrity, it might be really best for the Wizards to undergo a rebuilding process and focus on the development of their young players.

Sending Beal to Nets would give the Wizards two foundational pieces who could join their young core of Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant, Troy Brown Jr., and Isaac Bonga. Though they are still young and still lack experience, LeVert and Allen could immediately contribute to the Wizards next season. LeVert may not be as good as Beal right now, but this year, he has shown huge potential to become the No. 1 option on the offensive end of the floor. After moving Beal, they could use one of the first-round selections that they would be receiving from Brooklyn to find a taker for Wall’s lucrative contract.