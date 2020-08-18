Ellen DeGeneres ‘Apologizes To Staff’ As 3 Producers Reportedly Part Ways With Show

In an emotionally-charged video call on Monday, Ellen DeGeneres apologized to staffers on The Ellen Show following high-profile allegations that the production was a toxic place to work, People reported.

The news source also confirmed that Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman, and Jonathan Norman — three of the show’s producers — had parted ways with the production following an internal WarnerMedia investigation into the allegations.

An insider told the publication that, during the video conference, the host admitted she “wasn’t perfect” and said she is a “multi-layered person” who intended to learn from her mistakes.

“I’m hearing that some people felt that I wasn’t kind or too short with them, or too impatient. I apologize to anybody if I’ve hurt your feelings in any way,” she reportedly said on the call.

Another source revealed to the publication that during the video conference, “Ellen was emotional, she was emphatic about making it better and making herself more available.”

“She acknowledged she can be introverted at times and she apologized if that was ever seen as hurtful.”

The insider also noted that the production had introduced structures and resources in a bid to prevent a similar situation arising in future.

According to the site, Ellen told staff that while she had been “dying to see them,” this was not possible due to the investigation that surrounded the show. The iconic daytime host also underlined that this series of events had led to a “reset” and promised the situation would improve moving forward, according to the publication.

In a Buzzfeed News report published on July 31, Glavin, Leman, and Norman were each accused of sexual misconduct by former employees. As People noted, Leman and Norman have both publicly denied the allegations, while Glavin is yet to comment publicly.

While the show parted ways with three producers, executive producers Andy Lassner, Mary Connelly, and Derek Westervelt — all of whom have been with the production since its 2003 debut — would remain, the news source noted. Meanwhile, the show’s DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was promoted to co-executive producer.

As The Inquisitr reported, on August 11 Boss broke his silence on the accusations levied against Ellen and her show. The DJ appeared to support his boss amid the controversy, but noted that he was unable to reveal too much due to legal issues.

“Obviously there’s some things to address, but from my standpoint and from countless others, there’s been love,” he said at the time. “There’s been love and there’ll continue to be love.”