Luke Bryan Tells Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani Is ‘The Only Reason People’ Listen To His Music

Luke and Blake's Twitter feud boiled over.

Ouch! Luke Bryan had some harsh words for Blake Shelton this week. The country star and American Idol judge poked some fun at The Voice coach on Twitter on Monday, August 17, when he claimed that the only reason anyone listened to his last two singles is because they featured his girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

The banter all went down after Blake started the Twitter exchange with a hilarious meme.

The “God Gave Me You” singer tweeted out a screenshot of a fake news report that claimed there was a scientific link between listening to Luke’s music while driving and falling asleep behind the wheel.

“Wow! Just catching up on the news… Shocking! I have noticed some fatigue when @lukebryanonline comes on..,” he jokingly captioned the manipulated shot.

But the “Drunk On You” singer wasn’t about to take the diss lying down. He continued the funny Twitter feud by bringing Gwen in on the action.

“Your girlfriend is the only reason people are listening to your last two singles,” he hit back, referring to Blake’s two most recent single releases, “Nobody but You” and “Happy Anywhere”, which both feature his girlfriend of almost five years.

But the exchange didn’t stop there.

Blake hilariously quipped in response, “Hey don’t hate just cause I know how to work the system!!!”

The social media feud was all a bit of friendly banter between the two, and fans made it clear they loved to see the duo exchange playful insults.

“At least you know he isn’t wrong. Jk. Love ya Blake!” one social media user quipped.

“Tell him Blake Shelton,” another responded with a crying laughing emoji.

“Sounds like a Luke Bryan and Gwen Stefani song is in the works,” a third person jokingly tweeted.

But this is far from the first time the two have called out one another on social media. Just this past May, Luke last publicly found himself on the receiving end of Blake’s cutting sense of humor when he joked that the empty crowd at a NASCAR event reminded him of one of his friend’s concerts.

Before that, Blake’s sharp tongue came for the “That’s My Kind Of Night” singer once again back in 2017. He called him “dumb” after Luke joined the judging panel of The Voice‘s rival singing show American Idol alongside Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

The two country superstars have been close friends for several years and even co-hosted the ACM Awards together from 2012 until 2014.