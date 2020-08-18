‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess Says She’s Open To Being ‘The Bachelorette’ In The U.S.

The popular pro dancer was originally approached to star in the Australian version of the TV dating show.

Sharna Burgess confirmed that she would be open to starring as The Bachelorette in the American version of the TV dating show.

The gorgeous former Dancing with the Stars pro dancer, 35, was in talks to be the leading lady in the Australian version of The Bachelorette, but revealed it makes more sense for her to find love in the U.S.

“I live here, you know?” Sharna told Us Weekly. “So it also makes more sense for me to do it here. I don’t have plans to permanently move back to Australia … My life is based here. I want to raise my kids here. …There’s less questions at the end of it for me, like, ‘OK, well where do we live? And what do we do?’ It makes more sense for me.”

Sharna confirmed that she had been “on the fence” about the Aussie Bachelorette offer when the coronavirus pandemic put everything on hold. She explained that while she thought it would be “fun,” her instincts made her put the offer on pause.

“As I got into it, there was something that didn’t feel right … which is odd because I love the show worldwide.”

Sharna told the outlet the Australian Bachelorette now has two sisters as co-stars. The U.S. version, meanwhile, is reportedly filming in quarantine with Tayshia Adams after original Bachelorette Clare Crawley exited after two weeks after falling for one of her suitors fast.

For Sharna, she revealed that she has had to be creative while dating during the pandemic. The DWTS mirrorball champion said there are “ways around it,” but that social distancing isn’t making her dating life any easier.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

In April, Sharna told Entertainment Tonight that she had been leaning toward saying “yes” to The Bachelorette in Australia befoe COVID-19. She also joked that she would not magically meet her soulmate while quarantining at home so that if the offer came back around after the pandemic she would consider it. The newly blonde beauty clearly had a change of heart about finding her future husband on Australian TV now that she has had time to think about what would work best for her and for any potential suitors.

Of course, Sharna could just as easily find love on Dancing With the Stars instead of going on The Bachelorette. The ABC celebrity ballroom competition has spawned several marriages between the pro dancers. Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, and Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are all married couples on the show, while former DWTS dancers Kym Johnson and Artem Chigvintsev also fell for their celebrity partners while competing on Dancing With the Stars.