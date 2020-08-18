Yanet Garcia Shows Off Peach Booty In Skintight Cheetah-Print Shorts

Instagram model Yanet Garcia posted a new snap to the popular social media platform on Monday, August 17, in which she flaunted her killer booty while posing in front of a gorgeous mountain backdrop.

Yanet was photographed wearing a cheetah-print outfit that consisted of a bra and booty shorts. Both pieces included thick black elastic bands with white horizontal stripes. The base of the material was a golden color and the spots were colored in shades of black and brown. The model wore a loose-fitting white tank top over the bra that featured large arm holes, giving viewers an eyeful of the top underneath. The eye was also drawn to her lean arms and bare, curvy legs.

The Mexican native completed the outfit with a pair of dark-gray sneakers with white soles and black sunglasses. She left her brunette tresses loose and flowing down her back and over one shoulder.

In the snap, Yanet sat on a wooden structure placed in front of a mountain background. While only the forefront of the frame was in focus, the mountains could be seen in the distance covered in a coating of green vegetation.

Yanet sat with her back to the camera and her head turned to the side to gaze unsmiling toward the photographer. She kept her hands in between her legs, leaving her backside completely unobstructed. As she sat on the structure, she pushed her booty out, giving her followers an even better view of her sculpted derriere.

In the caption of the post, Yanet told her 13.3 million followers that nature is beautiful, adding a few vegetation-themed emoji for emphasis, including a couple of different leaves and a seed. The post earned plenty of attention from the weather girl’s fans, gaining nearly 385,000 likes and more than 1,350 comments within the first 10 hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Yanet’s followers gushed over her beauty in their messages, the comments penned in both English and her native language Spanish.

“The best body I’ve ever seen,” one Instagram user commented.

“Definitely, I agree with you.. nature is beautiful, and even more so with work and sacrifice.. you are very beautiful, greetings from Bogotá Colombia,” another fan wrote, originally in Spanish (this comment was translated by Google Translate).

“You are also beautiful. The most beautiful woman in the world,” one more follower chimed in.

Other social media users resorted to strings of emoji to express how they felt, which ranged from heart-eyed smileys to fire and heart icons.