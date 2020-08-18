Ashanti Poses With Her Dog In Cropped Hoodie & String Bikini Bottoms

Ashanti took to Instagram to update fans with a snapshot of herself. The chart-topping singer is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and made sure her most recent upload didn’t go unnoticed.

The “Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)” hitmaker stunned in a cropped gray hoodie that featured PrettyLittleThing’s initials written across the front in white text. The long-sleeved garment displayed her midriff and was paired with string yellow bikini bottoms. Ashanti showed off her incredible legs and completed the look with gray-and-black lace-up sneakers. She accessorized with large black sunglasses, numerous necklaces, and thick gold hoop earrings. Ashanti styled her long dark hair down in braids that fell down to her knees.

In the image, the Grammy Award-winner was snapped outdoors. Ashanti leaned against a white balcony-style wall and held her dog with her right arm. She stretched her the other on the wall behind her and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. Ashanti pushed her right leg forward and rested her foot on tiptoes while keeping her legs linked. The entertainer had been photographed at night due to the dark surroundings. She posed in front of grass and wasn’t surrounded by anyone.

For her caption, Ashanti credited PrettyLittleThing for her attire. As reported by The Inquisitr, she previously had her own range with the brand that consisted of swimwear and beach cover-ups.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 132,000 likes and over 1,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.6 million followers.

“DAMN SIS YOU AIN’T HAD TO SLAY ON US LIKE THIS!” one user wrote passionately in capital letters, adding the flame emoji.

“I’m putting this pic on my mood board,” another person shared.

“Always have and will be fly and beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“I SWEAR U CAN’T BE STOPPED!!! God knew what he was doing when he made you,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her fashion choices is nothing new for Ashanti. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a sleeveless black leather Versace crop top that featured the designer’s name on the front in white capital letters. Ashanti completed the ensemble with high-waisted skintight leggings from the same brand that was covered in one of their iconic gold prints. She held a white handbag with studs embroidered all over and accessorized with a number of sparkly bracelets, large hoop earrings, and rings. Ashanti sported her long wavy hair down with a middle part and rocked acrylic nails for the occasion.