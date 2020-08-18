Abby Dowse Flashes Killer Curves In A ‘Teeny Tiny Black Bikini’ At The Pool

Aussie beauty Abby Dowse looked like a total smokeshow in today’s Instagram share, rocking a skimpy black bikini from Fashion Nova that left barely anything to the imagination. The 30-year-old model showed off her insane body poolside, treating followers to an eyeful of cleavage and killer curves.

Abby appeared to be in the backyard of her apartment building — a familiar sight for anyone who regularly follows the bombshell on Instagram, as this is where she snaps most of her sizzling bikini shots. The stunner was standing near the edge of the pool, showing off her sexy thigh gap as she posed with her legs slightly parted. She held one hand alongside her body, seemingly resting her arm on her rump. The other arm was stretched across her midriff, drawing the eye to her sculpted waist and tummy.

The gorgeous blonde was barely contained in a minuscule halterneck top — a triangle string number that flashed some major sideboob in addition to exposing her deep cleavage. The item had small ruched cups that were spaced wide apart, leaving a copious amount of décolletage on display. The swimsuit also included barely-there bottoms that had no trouble flaunting her hips and thighs thanks to their incredible high cut. The piece sported two pairs of side straps, one of which sat just below her hip bones. The other set was pulled high on her waist, accentuating her hourglass figure.

The daring design aside, the bikini also caught the eye with its chic snakeskin print and glossy, iridescent look. The swimsuit was fashioned out of a unique, textured fabric that seem to mold to her curves, sporting a subtle, metallic shine that emphasized her glowing tan. Abby added a few accessories to finish off the hot look, which included a large band ring on one of her fingers and a bracelet draping from each wrist. A layered, double-pendant necklace adorned her décolletage, nearly slipping into her cleavage.

The model was up to her knees in water. She was looking directly into the camera with a longing stare, slightly parting her plump lips in a provocative way. Her long, platinum-blonde tresses tumbled down her shoulders in messy waves. Sunlight illuminated her toned figure and golden mane, adding a sexy sheen to her skin and locks.

The detail didn’t fail to capture fan’s attention, leading one person to leave a lengthy message of admiration in the comments section of her post.

“Yo honestly these pics with your hair shining in the sun and those piercing eyes [are] just jaw dropping how incredible you are,” wrote the Instagrammer, adding a pair of heart-eyes and raising hands emoji.

“Honestly you just amaze me everyday [It’s] Unbelievable how gorgeous you are,” chimed in another fan.

Abby called attention to the scanty nature of her attire in the caption, leaving a black heart emoji that seemed to mirror the color of her swimwear. She also tagged the brand that provided the outfit, labeling herself as a Fashion Nova partner.

“The teenier the better on your amazing body absolutely f’n gorgeous,” one follower replied to her caption, accompanying their message with a long trail of flattering emoji.

“Wow amazing that looks fantastic,” gushed a fourth Instagram user.