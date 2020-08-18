Avital Cohen Flaunts Insane Figure In Plaid Bikini While Sharing An Encouraging Body Positive Message

Avital Cohen looked smoking hot in her latest Instagram post. She put her insane body on display and stunned her 1.9 million followers in her skimpy swimsuit that left very little to the imagination. Many of them took to the comments section to wax lyrical about her beauty.
The model shared a body positive message with her devotees. She encouraged them to love and appreciate their bodies in whatever current shape they were in. Avital urged people to stop body-shaming others by commenting on others’ eating habits or exercise regimes. She felt that people should be given privacy to live their own lives and that beauty came in different formats. She said that if a woman chose to do sports, then it should be her own decision that motivates her.
The 24-year-old flaunted her amazing figure in a plaid bikini. The pale green striped top had an interesting halter neck detail that left her broad shoulders bare, yet also exposed a hint of cleavage. The bandeau bikini fit Avital’s frame snugly and the thick side straps provided additional support.
She teamed the top with its matching bottoms. The thong clung to her toned hips and exposed her thick thighs and the curve of her booty.
The swimsuit put her ripped midsection on display. She showed off her rock-hard abs and minuscule waist as she posed for the camera. Her waist also emphasized her enviable hourglass frame.
”Just five more kilos.” ”did you try a gluten-free diet?” ”maybe you should start running.” ”chocolate is your biggest enemy.” ”she only takes selfies because she’s fat.” ”she is so lazy; she must be eating all day long.” ”it’s all about your personality at the end of the day, don't you worry.” Maybe you think you’re helping her but on the contrary! You’re killing her from within. You're scaring her soul. You’re crashing her confidence, well, what's left of it. You don't give a damn; it's hers, give her some privacy. No more recommendations, no more beauty concealers, no more unnecessary comments about the food on her plate, or God forbid her mouth, no more comments about what she should or shouldn't do. Let her live her own life! With the cutest side fat. With the most beautiful belly, you have ever seen. With the most definitely welcome cellulite on her hip. With her not-size-34 jeans. There is no one beauty role model. Beauty comes in all sizes and shapes. The beauty doesn't come with weight, high, skin color, or a specific and defined face. The beauty comes from within, the way you feel and accept yourself. You must realize- you are perfect just the way you are! With all flaws and misperceptions. Don't get it twisted!! If a woman chooses to do sports, it's incredible! As long as she wants to do it! Not from some obligation or a mean comment! Stop being judgmental, be kind. A word can destroy somebody’s life.???????? #bodyacceptance #bodypositivefitness #beyoutiful #selflovejourney
Avital styled her hair in a deep side part and let her thick brown hair cascade down her back and shoulders. A chunky watch completed her outfit.
In the stunning photo, Avital stood in a three-quarter pose with her right leg slightly forward. The model beamed with her eyes closed as she stood in a doorway and played with her hair. She twirled her locks with her right hand and slightly angled her face to the side.
Her message of self-love resonated with her fan base who flooded her comments section with gratitude. She also received many compliments and praise for her incredible physique.
“Really good caption,” one fan let Avital know.
Another follower also loved her message about loving yourself.
“Beautiful outfit. We are all different sizes, I look like Harry Potter,” they said.
A third Instagrammer was especially kind with their words.
“You are perfect. Let those kilos remain the same beautiful girl (flame emoji),” they gushed.
The fitness maven received more than 500 comments on this particular snap. Her followers also put their stamp of approval on the offering as it has already racked up more than 32,000 likes.