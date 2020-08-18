Avital Cohen Flaunts Insane Figure In Plaid Bikini While Sharing An Encouraging Body Positive Message

Avital Cohen looked smoking hot in her latest Instagram post. She put her insane body on display and stunned her 1.9 million followers in her skimpy swimsuit that left very little to the imagination. Many of them took to the comments section to wax lyrical about her beauty.

The model shared a body positive message with her devotees. She encouraged them to love and appreciate their bodies in whatever current shape they were in. Avital urged people to stop body-shaming others by commenting on others’ eating habits or exercise regimes. She felt that people should be given privacy to live their own lives and that beauty came in different formats. She said that if a woman chose to do sports, then it should be her own decision that motivates her.

The 24-year-old flaunted her amazing figure in a plaid bikini. The pale green striped top had an interesting halter neck detail that left her broad shoulders bare, yet also exposed a hint of cleavage. The bandeau bikini fit Avital’s frame snugly and the thick side straps provided additional support.

She teamed the top with its matching bottoms. The thong clung to her toned hips and exposed her thick thighs and the curve of her booty.

The swimsuit put her ripped midsection on display. She showed off her rock-hard abs and minuscule waist as she posed for the camera. Her waist also emphasized her enviable hourglass frame.

Avital styled her hair in a deep side part and let her thick brown hair cascade down her back and shoulders. A chunky watch completed her outfit.

In the stunning photo, Avital stood in a three-quarter pose with her right leg slightly forward. The model beamed with her eyes closed as she stood in a doorway and played with her hair. She twirled her locks with her right hand and slightly angled her face to the side.

Her message of self-love resonated with her fan base who flooded her comments section with gratitude. She also received many compliments and praise for her incredible physique.

“Really good caption,” one fan let Avital know.

Another follower also loved her message about loving yourself.

“Beautiful outfit. We are all different sizes, I look like Harry Potter,” they said.

A third Instagrammer was especially kind with their words.

“You are perfect. Let those kilos remain the same beautiful girl (flame emoji),” they gushed.

The fitness maven received more than 500 comments on this particular snap. Her followers also put their stamp of approval on the offering as it has already racked up more than 32,000 likes.