‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Reportedly In Talks To Join ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Cast

Jerry was one of the breakout stars of the Netflix docu-series that followed Navarro College's talented cheer team.

Jerry Harris might bring his infectious energy and his encouraging “mat talk” to the Dancing with the Stars ballroom. According to a Daily Mail report, an insider has revealed that the college cheerleader is in talks to join Season 29 of ABC’s reality dance competition.

Jerry, 21, became an instant celebrity after appearing on Cheer. The hit Netflix docu-series followed the stunter and other members of Navarro College’s famed championship-winning cheerleading squad. He became a fan favorite due to his positive attitude and his enthusiastic support for his teammates. Even though the series just premiered in January of this year, his star rose quickly enough for him to score a gig as the 2020 Oscars correspondent for The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Unfortunately for fans of Jerry and DWTS, he’s newfound fame might prevent him from appearing on the series. He’s reportedly been inundated with so many opportunities that he may be have to turn down an offer to be one of this season’s celebrity competitors.

If he were to join the cast, Jerry likely wouldn’t have too much trouble with those pesky lifts. As a stunter, he was always lifting his Navarro teammates high into the air. He also proved that he was a hard worker on Cheer, and his upbeat personality would likely appeal to many DWTS viewers.

Jerry has already scored an endorsement from one Dancing with the Stars pro. During an interview with People, Jenna Johnson described him as “genuine and so positive” after meeting him in person. She also said that she believed he would be a “fabulous” addition to the cast.

Jerry attends an event with some of his castmates. David Livingston / Getty Images

If Jerry is unable to join the cast, Jenna’s husband, fellow pro Val Chmerkovskiy, had another suggestion for a Cheer star who would be fun to watch on DWTS. He said that he would like to give Jerry’s competitive and driven coach, Monica Aldama, “a fresh perspective shift” with his “tough love and coaching.”

Unfortunately for Jerry, Monica, and fans of their show, the coronavirus ended the Navarro College squad’s 2020 season early. StyleCaster recently asked Jerry if they were filming at the time, and he responded by stating that he “really can’t say.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that a big announcement about Dancing with the Stars will be made during Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning America. The pro lineup hasn’t yet been announced, and the only confirmed celebrity competitor so far is The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe. It has also been revealed that America’s Next Top Model host Tyra Banks is replacing co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.