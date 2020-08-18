Instagram Model Sophie Mudd Shows Her Killer Cleavage In Lace Bra & Panties For Latest Update

Instagram star Sophie Mudd flaunted her ridiculous curves in a steamy photo in her latest update. For the snap, she was photographed in a revealing lace lingerie set that gave fans a view of her toned body and ample assets.

The 22-year-old had been mostly uploading photos of her in the sun in recent weeks, but in this pic she was captured indoors striking a pensive look. She sat next to a piece of art while showcasing her hourglass figure.

Mudd sat on a wooden bench while staring into the camera. Over her right shoulder was a sketched art piece that pictured a woman sitting down with a leg pulled close to her chest. The Los Angeles, California native rested her hand between her thighs, and tilted her head in a manner that somewhat mimicked the framed drawing.

The social media incluencer’s long brown hair was parted and worn down as it cascaded over her shoulders. She sported a light-purple lace bra, and a pair of matching underwear. Mudd had on a necklace with a cross pendant, and a gold bracelet on her right wrist to complete the look. Her curvaceous figure popped against the white backdrop, and fans were treated to an eyeful of her toned stomach and generous bust, plus a glimpse of her curvy thighs.

In the upload, Mudd tagged hairstylist Drea Jaclyn along with a California-based hair salon. She added a crescent moon emoji before uploading the steamy photo on Monday night.

Many of Mudd’s 1.8 million Instagram followers took notice of the post, and nearly 86,000 made their way to the “like” button in just over 10 hours after it went online. She received more than 450 comments in that time. Influencer Elsie Hewitt responded with a purple heart emoji, and the replies were flooded with those and fire emoji. Fans complimented Mudd’s choice of wardrobe and stunning figure.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous and that body is incredible,” one admiring fan commented.

“And people say perfection doesn’t exist,” a follower wrote.

“Simply breathtakingly pretty gorgeous lady,” another added.

“Sailor Queen Goddess,” a fan wrote in reference to the caption.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Mudd showed off her insane body in a skimpy crochet bikini. The swimsuit was multicolored and had triangle cups that were attached by thin strings which knotted in the middle. She added two photos where she posed at an outdoor spa. Her hair was braided in two pigtails, and the tiny number barely contained her cleavage. That spicy post garnered more than 187,000 likes.