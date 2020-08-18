‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Apologizes To Heartbroken Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, August 19 dish that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will circle back to the woman he thought that he would spend the rest of his life with. He wants Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) to forgive him for hurting her the way that he did, per Soaps.

An Apology

The last time that Ridge saw Brooke she was dressed in some sexy lingerie and wanted him to come to bed so that they could make love. He then broke her heart when he told her the unbelievable news that they were no longer married. Not only were they divorced, but he and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) got hitched while they were in Las Vegas. Brooke struggled with the revelation and had so many questions, as seen in the image below. However, they couldn’t argue with a marriage certificate and that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) had filed the divorce papers himself.

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers reveal that Ridge knows that he wronged Brooke and that he needs to apologize. He divorced her without so much as a phone call. She had no idea that she was single until he told her that they were no longer married.

The dressmaker will sincerely apologize to his former wife. He could never have imagined that too much alcohol would have led him down this path.

Brooke Explodes

However, Brooke won’t just accept his apology. She feels that he threw their relationship away. She repeatedly warned him against Shauna and discouraged their friendship. Now her predictions have come true and she no longer has a husband.

“How could you marry Shauna?” a heartbroken Brooke asks her ex-husband.

It appears as if Ridge has conveniently forgotten what drove him to Vegas in the first place. B&B fans know that he declared his marriage over after he saw the video of Brooke and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) kissing. He wanted nothing to do with Brooke. Now, it seems as if he and Shauna weren’t falling in love while they were in Vegas.

The designer may not have the answers that she is looking for, but the soap opera will show how they reminisce about the past. Ridge apparently regrets his actions and will make a vow to his ex-spouse.

As for Brooke, she is trying to deal with the aftermath of the news. She knows that she can count on Eric Forrester (John McCook) for his support but Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) has already made her loyalties clear. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Quinn will further plot to keep “Bridge” apart by using Bill in her schemes.