‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday: Quinn Gloats To Brooke About Shauna’s Marriage

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, August 17 features Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) at work. Eric Forrester (John McCook) entered the office and told her how sorry he was about the shocking news that his son had divorced her and married another. Brooke revealed that she was still confused about what had happened. She couldn’t believe that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) had divorced her and married Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) while they were in Las Vegas. Brooke figured that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) was happy that she and Ridge were over. Eric still believed that Brooke and the dressmaker belonged together.

In the meantime, Shauna was disappointed that she and Ridge did not consummate their union. Quinn felt that they would sleep together in time and that Shauna should not fret about it. She said that they ended a toxic relationship and that Shauna should have no regrets. The designer was better off without Brooke. She knew that her best friend would never betray him the way that Brooke had in the past. Shauna said that if anyone found out about what they did, their marriages would be doomed. She flashed back to her wedding in the all-night chapel and smiled.

Ridge visited Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) at the cliff house. He wanted to tell her that he and Brooke were no longer together and that he and Shauna got hitched in Vegas. Steffy was shocked and tried to process the startling news. He went on to tell her that Shauna produced the wedding photos and marriage certificate. Steffy encouraged her dad and told him that he could still fix the situation that he was in. She told him that she was out of prescription medication but failed to tell him that she was still in a lot of pain. Ridge did not blame Shauna for the union. He felt that she was a good person. Steffy agreed that she probably thought that Ridge also wanted to marry her and went through with the nuptials.

As reported by The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers, Quinn could not wait to see Brooke again. She said that Shauna would be a devoted wife while Brooke called the marriage a sham. She felt that Quinn and Shana could not be trusted. Quinn taunted her and lorded Shauna’s status as Ridge’s wife, as seen in the above image. She said there was nothing that Brooke could do about the union and that the dressmaker was moving on with her best friend. Their “grand love affair” had finally come to an end.