‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole & Eric Confront Sami, Philip Returns

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, August 18, 2020 reveal that there will be plenty of jaw dropping moments for fans to enjoy.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and his new wife Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will have a heated confrontation with Eric’s twin sister, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney).

The trio will sit down and talk about their differences. As fans may remember, Sami’s daughter, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold), recently revealed that she wanted to give her baby up for adoption, and since her mother interfered with her original plan, she left a note claiming that she wanted Eric and Nicole to raise her newborn son.

Of course, Sami was not on board with that idea and is now doing everything in her power to keep her grandson out of the clutches of her enemy, Nicole. She even went as far as to get a restraining order on the couple to keep them from taking the little boy home.

On Tuesday, they’ll all sit down together and try to hash out the situation. However, Sami is known for her explosive temper and since she and Nicole have so much bad blood between them it seems safe to assume that the meeting won’t be a very productive one.

Elsewhere in Salem, there will be a scary moment when John Black (Drake Hogestyn) collapses. John has been through a lot in his life, and it’s usually him saving other people such as his beloved wife, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall).

However, this time it may be John who needs the help. He’ll likely be taken to the hospital for testing as doctors try to figure out what’s going on with him during the health scare.

Chris Haston / NBC

In addition, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) will get some good news. Xander’s luck has seemingly turned around now that he’s won back the love of Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey). On Tuesday his luck will continue.

Finally, fans will get a blast from the past when actor Jay Kenneth Johnson returns to reprise the role of Philip Kiriakis. Philip will be back in Salem to shake things up, and while his mother Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) and father Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) will be thrilled to see him, others won’t be as happy.

Philip’s ex-wife, Bell Black Brady (Martha Madison) and her husband, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) will likely be on edge when the find out that he’s come home to Salem.