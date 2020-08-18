‘RHOC’ Stars Kelly Dodd & Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reportedly Unfollow Each Other As Season 15 Winds Down

Real Housewives of Orange County stars Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Kelly Dodd have reportedly unfollowed each other on social media according to a report from Reality Tea.

It comes as a surprise that Braunwyn and Kelly might potentially be at odds in the upcoming fifteenth season as she was initially introduced to the long-running show as a friend of Kelly’s. That said, the outlet noted she spent the majority of her first season getting close to Tamra Judge, who has had her fair share of issues with Kelly.

Reality Tea guessed that Braunwyn might be looking for someone new to be close with now that Tamra is no longer on the show. It would seem like that person is probably not Kelly, as the two are allegedly no longer following each other on their social media accounts.

“Then again, we all know how impulsive reality TV stars can be when it comes to social media, unfollowing their co-stars and deleting all of their photos for silly reasons. It may not be a big deal at all,” stated the article.

The scoop comes from a Twitter account called Bravo Guru that shared a screenshot showing the two were not following one another. That could also mean one of the stars blocked the other.

Nicole Weingart / Bravo

Additional reporting from the outlet theorizes that the two might have had a falling out due to their differences in beliefs. Fans have started to wonder if Kelly would get called out by some of her castmates for her controversial remarks about COVID-19.

“Kelly is trumpy and thinks COVID isn’t real. Braunwyn was just on Bravo’ s special about racism. Take a guess why they’re no longer friends,” tweeted one user.

As for Tamra, she and another ex-RHOC star Vicki Gunvalson recently dished about Season 15 and their thoughts on the show’s remaining housewives. The two women called the other women “fake” and also threw shade at them for reportedly filming fewer episodes than usual.

“And guess what? The episodes are down to 12 versus 22. Maybe there’s no content because they’re all fake b*tches,” said Vicki.

According to the duo, the ladies also recently filmed the finale, meaning production is likely already beginning to wind down.

Despite former castmates’ claims, the more likely reason for fewer episodes, if that is indeed true, is because Bravo is trying to limit potential exposure to COVID-19. Shannon Beador and her daughters were already diagnosed with the virus, but have since recovered.