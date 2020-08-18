Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Are Reportedly ‘Looking Forward’ To Reuniting For A Table Read Soon

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are reuniting soon for a virtual table read of the hit coming-of-age film Fast Times at Ridgemont High and Hollywood Life has the scoop on how the exes allegedly feel about working together again.

According to the insider, the pair have no issue working on the same project and are excited to participate in the fundraising event, Dane Cook Presents Feelin’ A-Live, which will take place on August 21.

Jennifer was reportedly happy Brad signed on to participate since she knew the pair reuniting would bring in more donations.

“Jen loves that Brad has joined the cast, they’re great friends and she knows it’s going to mean more donations for the cause so it’s a double win.”

The 51-year-old actress is also looking forward to the table read since she’s a fan of the movie. Plus, aside from her and her ex-husband, several other notable stars are also participating like Cook, Julia Roberts, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Kimmel, Matthew McConaughey, and Sean Penn — who also starred in the original movie.

Since the pandemic is still ongoing, the table read will be hosted online. As the outlet noted, it is expected to be a “memorable” event as it is celebrating the 1982 film’s 38th anniversary.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

As for Brad, he joined the reading after Jennifer joined, and also believes it will be a great time for everyone.

“Brad has no apprehension to work with Jen on ‘Fast Times’ because it is going to be really fun. Plus he is friends with Jen and it is being done to help others,” said a second source.

They also added the exes still really respect each other and the entire thing is a “win-win situation” since not only do they get to hang out and see some of their other celebrity pals, but it is also for a good cause.

Even better for fans of the two stars, the source revealed that both Jennifer and Brad would potentially be open to doing another project together in the future if the upcoming event goes well.

“If it is the right situation they wouldn’t be against that at all.”

Fans are just excited to see the two act together on-screen again, as the only time they have done so in the past is in a Thanksgiving episode of Friends.

Aside from the fundraiser, Jennifer’s fans also have a long-awaited Friends reunion to look forward to. Recently, The Inquisitr reported that the actress promised it would be “even more exciting” after it was sadly delayed several times due to the pandemic.